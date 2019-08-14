Clear Lake’s Central Gardens will present a Garden Fiesta 3-7 p.m., Sunday, August 18.
The public is invited to pack a picnic and beverage of choice, bring a lawn chair, and enjoy kids' activities, salsa sampling, hair adornments, and traditional Mexican folk dancing by youth ensemble Grupo de Danza Folklorico de Hampton.
Mr. Taco will also be on hand with authentic Mexican dishes to purchase. This event is a part of Central Garden's "Performances in the Park" series, and will feature Latin music by Mariachi de Colores.
Bilingual volunteers will be available to help visitors.
Central Gardens is located at 800 Second Ave. N, Clear Lake. Paved walkways lead visitors through the 2.75 acre grounds, which boast a variety of display gardens, water features, learning center, and a moon gate arch. Visit www.centralgardensiowa.com for additional information.
