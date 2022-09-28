Energy company NEXTera seeks community involvement

Wind and solar energy company NEXTera met with the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors on Wednesday in hopes of strengthening ties with the community.

“We’ve got 10 projects across Iowa. We’re going back to those counties where we’re already working and just getting back to developing relationships,” said Vinton Buffenmyer, early-stage project manager. “Our plan was just to meet with you (the board) and see how things are going in the county. To see how, in your mind, an existing project has worked out and then talk a little more about how we can be involved in the community.

NEXTera Energy had a 55-turbine wind farm in Cerro Gordo County, near Ventura, from 2008 until two years ago when it “repowered” the farm by replacing equipment and removing all but 16 turbines.

The remaining turbines are able to produce the same 42 megawatts of energy as the 55.

“So we have that bit of history here in the county. We’re back looking in Iowa for additional renewable projects,” Buffenmyer said. He said the company is in the early stages of planning. “We could be out five to seven years before we get anything going.”

Matt Johnson, Midwest region community engagement manager said, “I focus on community outreach, as well as ways our company can be more involved in the community.” That involvement includes event sponsorships or financial donations to charities and non-profits, Johnson said.

"Fundamentally, we think relationships with the community are the most important thing about what we do, because our workers work in the local community for a very long time and we just want to be a good partner. And for people to have a positive experience with their projects and our company. Johnson said.”