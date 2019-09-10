The North Iowa Community Action Organization began accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), on Tuesday, Oct. 1 for those 60 years and older as well as those disabled.

Applications will be accepted for the general public beginning on Friday, Nov. 1.

Applicants will need to provide a copy of their Social Security card for all members of their household, a copy of a recent heating bill and a recent electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past three months, the past calendar year, or their most recent federal income tax return.

This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs but provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. They include: total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.

The deadline to apply is April 30, 2020.

Applications will be accepted at the Osage Public Library, 406 Main St., Osage on Fridays in October through April.

Anyone in Mitchell County seeking more information about the LIHEAP program is asked to call 641-228-2893 or 800-873-1899 or visit www.nicao-online.org.

