MASON CITY | The North Iowa Community Action Organization began accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), on Tuesday, Oct. 1 for those 60 years and older as well as those disabled.
Applications will be accepted for the general public beginning on Friday, Nov. 1.
Applicants will need to provide a copy of their Social Security card for all members of their household, a copy of a recent heating bill and a recent electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past three months, the past calendar year, or their most recent federal income tax return.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs but provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. They include: total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
The deadline to apply is April 30, 2020.
Applications will be accepted at the Garner Public Library, 416 State St., Garner on Fridays in October and the first Friday in November through April.
Applications will be accepted at the Outreach Office, 135 School St., Forest City, on Tuesday and Wednesdays.
Anyone seeking more information about the LIHEAP program is asked to call 641-423-7766 or 800-873-1899 or visit www.nicao-online.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.