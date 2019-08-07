Party in the Park will be held in Charles City, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9 at Central Park.
The party’s theme is “Retro Night,” and will feature food and beverage vendors, activities for kids, and live music from Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees, '50s and '60s band Endless Summer.
Central Park is located on the 300 block of Main Street in Charles City. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting. Admission is free.
The final Party on the Park will be held on August 16, which makes up for the rained-out July 21 party.
Visit the Charles City Chamber’s Facebook page for more details or go to www.charlescitychamber.com.
