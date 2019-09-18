Enchanted Acres logo

Sheffield’s Enchanted Acres is now open for the season.

The farm-like environment features goats, produce gardens, numerous play areas, weekly craft workshops, and a variety of activities for kids.

In addition guests will find a snack stand, baked goods, and a market including local produce, seasonal flowers, crafts and decor, and a vast array of pumpkins and gourds for eating and decorating.

The 2019 season runs every weekend through October, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5, and free for kids 3-years-old and under.

Enchanted Acres is located at 1071 250th St., Sheffield.

Visit www.enchantedacresia.com for more information.

