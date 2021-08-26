Emerald ash borer suspected in Mitchell County

Soon, a plague will sweep across Mitchell County. The devastation will be almost total. The victim is the ash tree. The culprit is the emerald ash borer.

Mitchell County Conservation Director Adam Shirley is hard pressed to think of a disease or infestation so efficient in its brutality. For foresters, one solution is to cut down the ash before it dies. This is not to prevent the spread of EAB, but to get ahead of what is inevitable.

“It’s just to get it over with,” Shirley said. “If you can cut down in the fall and manage an area, that’s best. Since we’ve known it’s been coming for over five years, we’ve begun the succession plan.

“It’s how nature works. There’s nothing to panic about, because we don’t have much control.”

Some victims have been human, as people are killed by falling limbs from compromised trees. As well, it has been suggested that in areas where ash trees are a feature, the oxygen they no longer release is enough to contribute to the deaths of those with cardiovascular and respiratory illness.

At one time, elms lined the towns of Iowa. City planners would plant them in rows. They did not realize the necessity of diversification, therefore the ash was planted in the same way.