Emerald ash borer suspected in Mitchell County

Soon, a plague will sweep across Mitchell County. The devastation will be almost total. The victim is the ash tree. The culprit is the emerald ash borer.
Mitchell County Conservation Director Adam Shirley is hard pressed to think of a disease or infestation so efficient in its brutality. For foresters, one solution is to cut down the ash before it dies. This is not to prevent the spread of EAB, but to get ahead of what is inevitable.
“It’s just to get it over with,” Shirley said. “If you can cut down in the fall and manage an area, that’s best. Since we’ve known it’s been coming for over five years, we’ve begun the succession plan.
“It’s how nature works. There’s nothing to panic about, because we don’t have much control.”
Some victims have been human, as people are killed by falling limbs from compromised trees. As well, it has been suggested that in areas where ash trees are a feature, the oxygen they no longer release is enough to contribute to the deaths of those with cardiovascular and respiratory illness.
At one time, elms lined the towns of Iowa. City planners would plant them in rows. They did not realize the necessity of diversification, therefore the ash was planted in the same way.
However, Dutch elm disease is slow enough that elms still take root. By all accounts, the EAB will not allow even that much hope.
“Dutch elm is slower moving, and allows trees to reseed,” Shirley said. “It’s too early to tell if we’ll get some ash trees back in areas where the pest has moved completely through. We’ll obviously have a lot more dead trees in the county for a while.”
Shirley said the ash is safe for firewood, but should not be moved away from the region to prevent the spread of parasites. There are areas of Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin where the EAB has not yet reached.
Del Gast, parks and recreation director for the city of Osage, does not plan to remove trees until they are infested.
“Until the trees show signs of death,” he said.
Gast has begun the diversification process at the Mitchell County Fairgrounds, a step forward that Shirley admires.
“Other than that, we really haven’t addressed the ash tree issue,” Gast said.
In some ways, it is an issue that cannot be addressed. There is one known way to save a tree, and that is a yearly pesticide treatment that is relatively expensive. Some trees hold sentimental value, and this is an option. Shirley recommends beginning treatment before signs of infestation.
“If you do have a tree you want to keep, you’ve got to get on it,” Shirley said.
Gast said he has been in touch with Trees Forever, an environmental non-profit based out of Marion.
Several years ago, Shirley was present for public meetings with experts about the coming infestation. Brochures were distributed. The onus was on identification of the EAB, but if residents found one later, it would be too late.
“Their advice was to prepare for these trees to die,” Shirley said. “There’s really no stopping it.”
The EAB was recently confirmed in Worth County, leaving Mitchell County as one of 15 in Iowa without a documented infestation.
“I’ve seen a few ash trees dying from the top down, but we haven’t confirmed the larvae,” Shirley said. “It’s in every county around us, so we’re going with the presumption it’s already here. We’ll be seeing some devastating effects in the next few years.”
• According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach:
“EAB threatens all ash species. The wood-boring insect feeds on the inner bark tissue, disrupting the transport of water and nutrients. The cumulative damage of EAB feeding eventually kills the tree. Infested trees usually die within two to four years.
“Indicators of an infestation may include canopy thinning, leafy sprouts shooting from the trunk or main branches, serpentine (“S”-shaped) galleries under the bark, bark splitting, woodpecker damage, and 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes.”
According to Extension, landowners and managers face a choice between removal of ash trees after or before infestation, or using preventive insecticide treatments. It is suggested landowners address the problem when a known infestation is within 15 miles of their property.
See https://store.extension.iastate.edu/product/13114 for more details about EAB treatment.
The State of Iowa monitors the spread of EAB on a county-by-county basis. According to Extension, before a county can be declared positive, a life stage of the insect must be collected and confirmed. Anyone who suspects an infested ash tree in a new location is encouraged to contact one of the following:
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, State Entomologist Office, 515-725-1470.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Entomology, 515-294-1101.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 515-725-8453.
Additional information on EAB, including a county detection map, can be found at iowatreepests.com.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.