Winnebago 4-H to receive $2,500 from Farm Bureau

Because of the commitment to their local community and advocacy for rural issues, the Winnebago County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2019 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF). In recognition, Winnebago County Farm Bureau President Scott Anderson has earned the opportunity to provide a $2,500 donation to a local organization or charity and has selected the Winnebago County 4-H program to receive this award.
“This year has tested the resilience, adaptability and dedication of our Farm Bureau members who have continued to show up and demonstrate leadership during a time of need,” says Craig Hill, IFBF president. “It is a privilege to recognize this leadership and provide an additional opportunity for county Farm Bureau presidents to give back to their communities.”
