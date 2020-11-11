 Skip to main content
Winnebago 4-H to receive $2,500 from Farm Bureau
4-H night Hancock, Winnebago

Chloe Hobscheidt looks at her fingers as she makes a Play Dough-type substance Saturday night at a Hancock County and Winnebago County 4-H night at the YMCA in Forest City.

Because of the commitment to their local community and advocacy for rural issues, the Winnebago County Farm Bureau has been designated a 2019 Outstanding County Farm Bureau by Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF). In recognition, Winnebago County Farm Bureau President Scott Anderson has earned the opportunity to provide a $2,500 donation to a local organization or charity and has selected the Winnebago County 4-H program to receive this award.

“This year has tested the resilience, adaptability and dedication of our Farm Bureau members who have continued to show up and demonstrate leadership during a time of need,” says Craig Hill, IFBF president. “It is a privilege to recognize this leadership and provide an additional opportunity for county Farm Bureau presidents to give back to their communities.”

