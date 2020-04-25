Who's on the ballot in North Iowa on June 2

County auditors across Iowa are asking voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary, as voting by mail is the safest option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Secretary of State Paul Pate sent absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state.
If you didn't receive one by mail, you can fill out an absentee ballot request form from most county auditors' websites by Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. In person absentee voting will begin on May 4.
Here's who is running for office in your county.
All North Iowa
U.S. Senate
Republican: Joni Ernst (i)
Democrat: Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie J. Mauro, Cal Woods
U.S. Representative District 4
Republican: Randy Feenstra, Steve King (i), Steven Reeder, Bret A. Richards, Jeremy Taylor
Democrat: J.D. Scholten
Cerro Gordo County
Cerro Gordo will go from the usual 26 polling locations down to 10.
And at those 10, Auditor Adam Wedmore said that there are plans to: sanitize the most frequently touched surfaces at polling locations, maximize room layouts to ensure social distancing and put up clear barriers between election officials and voters. Even at the end of the night, during final ballot counting, there will be safeguards to minimize possible contamination.
State Senate District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)(i)
State Representative District 52 -Todd Prichard (D)(i), Craig A. Clark (R), Charley Thompson (R).
State Representative District 53 - Sharon Steckman (D)(i), Simon Thomas Abela (R)
State Representative District 54 - Kai Trevor Brost (D), Karen Koenig (D), Shannon Latham (R)
County Supervisor District 1 - Tim Latham (R)(i)
County Supervisor District 3 - Chris Watts (R)(i)
County Auditor - Adam Wedmore (D)(i)
County Sheriff - Kevin Pals (R)(i)
Floyd County
Floyd County states in a COVID-19 frequently asked question section on its website that Election Day polling places will likely be combined, although those locations have not yet been determined.
County Supervisor - Linda Tjaden (R)
State Senator District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)(i)
State Representative District 52 - Todd Prichard (D)(i), Craig Clark (R), Charley Thomson (R).
Franklin County
Franklin County has reduced the number of polling places from 12 locations to one, which will be located at the Franklin County Convention Center. Auditor Michelle Giddings said that most people she talked to were receptive to officiating a polling place, but she decided to reduce the number of locations since there were a few who declined.
Supervisors District III - Corey Eberling (R)(i), Chris Vanness (R)
Auditor - Katy Flint (R)(i)
Sheriff - Aaron Dodd (R)
State Representative District 54 - Kai Trevor Brost (D), Karen Koenig (D), Shannon Latham (R).
Hancock County
Hancock County will have only two in-person polling places on Election Day: one in the Britt Municipal Building and one in the Garner Public Library.
Hancock County Board of Supervisors – Donny Schleusner (R) and Jerry Tlach (R)(i)
Hancock County Auditor – Michelle Eisenmann (R)(i)
Hancock County Sheriff – Robert Gerdes Jr. (R)
State Senator, District 4 – Dennis Guth (R)
State Representative, District 7 – Henry Stone (R), Debra Jensen (D)
Mitchell County
Mitchell County Auditor Lowell Tesch says there will be only one polling site available due to the coronavirus. The county usually has 11; the single one will be at the county courthouse at 212 S. 5th Street Osage, Iowa.
Mitchell County Board of Supervisors - Al Winters (R), James Wherry (R), Mark Marley Hendrickson (R), Gary Fossey (R), Michael Mayer (R), and Steven A. Smolik (R)
Mitchell County Auditor - Rachel Foster (R)
Mitchell County Sheriff - Gregory Beaver (R)(i)
U.S. Representative, District 1 - Abby Finkenauer (D)(i), Thomas Hansen (R), and Ashley Hinson (R)
State Senator, District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)(i)
State Representative, District 51 - Jane Bloomingdale (R)(i) and Jane Podgorniak (D)
Winnebago County
There will be three polling places for the June 2 primary election rather than the usual 10 in Winnebago County -- in Forest City, Lake Mills and Buffalo Center.
Winnebago County Board of Supervisors – Susan Smith (R), Dan Kirschbaum (R), Steven Peterson (D) and Gary Nelson (D)
Winnebago County Auditor – Karla Weiss (R)(i)
Winnebago County Sheriff – Michael Droessler (R) and Steven Hepperly (D)
Worth County
Worth County has reduced the number of polling places from seven locations to one, due to a shortage of election officials. Auditor Jacki Backhaus said the Kensett Community Center, which is not a normal polling place, will act as her lone precinct. The more spacious location will allow officials and voters to be spread out for social distancing purposes, she said.
Auditor - Jacki Backhaus (R)(i)
Sheriff -Dan Fank (R)(i)
Supervisor District II - Mark Smeby (R)(i), William Schulte (R), Gary Hanson (R)
State Representative District 51 - Jane Bloomingdale (R)(i), Jane Podgorniak (D)
State Senator District 26 - Waylon Brown (R)
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit the Iowa Secretary of State website, or your county auditor's website.
