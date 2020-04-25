Who's on the ballot in North Iowa on June 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

County auditors across Iowa are asking voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary, as voting by mail is the safest option due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of State Paul Pate sent absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state.

If you didn't receive one by mail, you can fill out an absentee ballot request form from most county auditors' websites by Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. In person absentee voting will begin on May 4.

Here's who is running for office in your county.

All North Iowa

U.S. Senate

Republican: Joni Ernst (i)

Democrat: Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie J. Mauro, Cal Woods

U.S. Representative District 4

Republican: Randy Feenstra, Steve King (i), Steven Reeder, Bret A. Richards, Jeremy Taylor

Democrat: J.D. Scholten

Cerro Gordo County

Cerro Gordo will go from the usual 26 polling locations down to 10.