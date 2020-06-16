WATCH NOW: Vice President Mike Pence talks 'Great American Comeback'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our staff is out covering the visit of Vice President Mike Pence in North Iowa. You can follow their tweets here, or keep checking back -- we'll add photos, video and other information to this story as it develops.

3:05 p.m. -- VP Mike Pence talks about America's economic and emotional resiliency, highlighted by the work done at Winnebago Industries. He speaks for about 25 minutes and then heads directly back to Mason City Airport, where he'll depart for Washington, D.C.

2:10 p.m. - Gov. Kim Reynolds introduces VP Mike Pence, saying he's responsible for the "Great American Comeback," after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's our latest story on Winnebago Industries.

Forest City Winnebago Industries lays off 79 employees Winnebago Industries laid off 79 employees today due to the COVID-19 crisis impacting the demand for the company's products.

1:30 p.m. - Doug Abbas is excited to see VP Pence in person since it doesn’t usually happen around here, and “all the extra security is rather impressive.”

He said he’s not really hoping for something for Pence to say, but he just really wants to hear what he’ll say about Winnebago and North Iowa. “I’ve been here 28 years and we’ve never had anyone this high up come here before.” Doug is a warehouse supervisor.