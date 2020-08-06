WATCH NOW: This professor says President Trump will lose. Do you agree?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The New York Times posted a video this week about Allan Lichtman, an historian and professor of history at American University.

Lichtman was the sole professional prognosticator to predict Trump's win in 2016. He also predicted Trump would be impeached.

In fact, Lichtman and his "13 Keys" to winning the White House has been correct quite a few times in the past.

Check out the video and let us know what you think.

