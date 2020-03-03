Voters approve $15 million in bonds for NIACC

The $5 million to $6.5 million alone won’t completely pay for these regional centers – one building alone without equipment will cost about $2 million – so though NIACC would pay for the brunt of the project, the college would also need commitments from area school districts and private donations to fully build and equip these centers.

The regional centers will include some high school programming, and high school students could come to the centers and take some courses for a morning or an afternoon.

These classes will help students prepare for college courses, and would usually have low enrollment numbers in individual high schools – making it more cost efficient for several high schools to bring their students together to take the same class – and fulfill high school graduation requirements.

The regional centers would also be available to the general public and college students as well.

The college is already doing some pre-planning for the centers and the first one, likely in Forest City, is expected to open in fall 2021.

Love 8 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 3