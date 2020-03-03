Voters approve $15 million in bonds for NIACC

North Iowa Area Community College will get its $15 million.
With 14 percent of voters in NIACC's 11-county region going to the polls on Tuesday night to weigh in on the schools request for bonds, 80 percent agreed to the ask.
The ballot question asked voters in the college’s 11-county region – made up of Butler, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties – to issue bonds for various renovations, repairs and improvements.
The bond will raise NIACC’s property tax levy by 20.25 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.
About a third of the $15 million will go to building on the school's programs that provide needed North Iowa workforce – healthcare, advanced manufacturing, construction and information technology – and creating new regional educational centers.
Expanding the programs will include purchasing more equipment as well as lowering class and lab sizes.
Schulz had said that if NIACC could pull students from high school into the college and then out into the workforce, it would greatly serve a need in North Iowa.
The career pathways centers, or regional education centers, will provide high-quality career technical education within 30 miles of every high school, and will need similar equipment to the on-campus programs.
The $5 million to $6.5 million alone won’t completely pay for these regional centers – one building alone without equipment will cost about $2 million – so though NIACC would pay for the brunt of the project, the college would also need commitments from area school districts and private donations to fully build and equip these centers.
The regional centers will include some high school programming, and high school students could come to the centers and take some courses for a morning or an afternoon.
These classes will help students prepare for college courses, and would usually have low enrollment numbers in individual high schools – making it more cost efficient for several high schools to bring their students together to take the same class – and fulfill high school graduation requirements.
The regional centers would also be available to the general public and college students as well.
The college is already doing some pre-planning for the centers and the first one, likely in Forest City, is expected to open in fall 2021.