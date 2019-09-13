{{featured_button_text}}
Evan Dahlin places his vote at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse Tuesday in Mason City.

As fall turns and days on the calendar dwindle, election season in Iowa draws closer and closer. 

This year, Iowans across the state will head to the polls on Nov. 5 to determine who will lead their city councils, their park boards and their schools. 

It can be a lot to sift through, even for the most well-informed voter, which is why The Globe Gazette is providing a guide.

Though there is still a week left for candidates to register (as of Sept. 12) and 15 days for voters (as of Sept. 12), this can serve as a reminder for folks to start doing some early work now to get to know the candidates or it might spur someone to run for an open seat. 

Closer to election day, expect a complete guide for the North Iowa area.

Butler County positions up: 

Allison- Mayor, Three council member seats

Aplington- Mayor, Two council member seats

Aredale- Mayor, Three council member seats

Bristow- Mayor, Five council member seats

Clarksville- Mayor, Two council member seats

Dumont- Mayor, Three council member seats

Greene- Mayor, Two council member seats

New Hartford- Mayor, Three council member seats

Parkersburg- Three council member seats

Shell Rock- Mayor, Three council member seats

AGWSR School District- Four board member seats

Aplington-Parkersburg School District- Three board director seats

Clarksville School District- Two board director seats

Dike-New Hartford School District- Two board director seats

Hampton-Dumont School District- Three board director seats (Hampton), One board director seat (Dumont)

Nashua-Plainfield School District- One board director

North Butler School District- Three board director seats

Waverly-Shell Rock School District- Three board director seats

Hawkeye Community College- Two board director seats

Iowa Valley Community College- One board director seat

NIACC District Board- One board director seat

Cerro Gordo County positions up:

Clear Lake- Three council member seats

Mason City- Three council member seats, Two Park Board seats

Dougherty- Three council member seats

Meservey- Mayor, Three council member seats

Plymouth- Mayor, Two council member seats

Rock Falls- Mayor, Three council member seats

Rockwell- Mayor, Two council member seats

Swaledale- Mayor, Three council member seats

Thornton- Mayor, Three council member seats

Ventura- Mayor, Three council member seats

Clear Lake School Board- Three director-at-large seats

Mason City School Board- Four director-at-large seats

West Fork School Board- Two director-at-large seats

NIACC District Board- Five district member seats

Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Floyd County positions up:

Charles City- Three council member seats

Colwell- Mayor, Five council member seats

Floyd- Mayor, Three council member seats

Marble Rock- Mayor, Two council member seats

Nora Springs- Mayor, Three council member seats

Rockford- Mayor, Two council member seats

Rudd- Mayor, Three council member seats

Charles City School District- Two board directors

Nashua-Plainfield School District- Two board directors

Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District- Three board directors

NIACC District Board- One board director

Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Floyd County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Hancock County positions up:

Britt- Mayor, Three council member seats

Corwith- Mayor, Four council member seats

Crystal Lake- Mayor, Three council member seats 

Garner- Three council member seats

Goodell- Mayor, Two council member seats

Kanawha- Mayor, Three council member seats

Klemme- Mayor, Two council member seats

Woden- Mayor, Two council member seats

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School Board- Two board seats

West Hancock School District- Four board member seats

Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Hancock County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Winnebago County positions up

Buffalo Center- Mayor, Three council member seats

Forest City- Mayor, Three council member seats

Lake Mills- Mayor, Three council member seats

Leland City Council- Mayor, Three council member seats

Rake City Council- Mayor, Two council member seats 

Scarville- Mayor, Three council member seats

Thompson- Mayor, Three council member seats

Forest City Community School District- District One Director, District Four Director, District Five Director

Lake Mills Community School District- District One Director, District Two Director, District Three Director, District Four Director

North Iowa Community School District- District Two Director, District Four Director, District Five Director

Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Winnebago County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

Worth County positions up

Fertile- Mayor, Two council member seats

Grafton- Mayor, Five council member seats

Hanlontown- Mayor, Five council member seats

Joice- Mayor, Three council member seats

Kensett City Council- Three council member seats

Manly- Mayor, Four council member seats

Northwood- Three council member seats

Central Springs Community School District- Four director seats

Northwood-Kensett Community School District- Three at-large director seats

NIACC District Board- Three board directors

Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Worth County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

