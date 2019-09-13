As fall turns and days on the calendar dwindle, election season in Iowa draws closer and closer.
This year, Iowans across the state will head to the polls on Nov. 5 to determine who will lead their city councils, their park boards and their schools.
It can be a lot to sift through, even for the most well-informed voter, which is why The Globe Gazette is providing a guide.
Though there is still a week left for candidates to register (as of Sept. 12) and 15 days for voters (as of Sept. 12), this can serve as a reminder for folks to start doing some early work now to get to know the candidates or it might spur someone to run for an open seat.
Closer to election day, expect a complete guide for the North Iowa area.
Butler County positions up:
Allison- Mayor, Three council member seats
Aplington- Mayor, Two council member seats
Aredale- Mayor, Three council member seats
Bristow- Mayor, Five council member seats
Clarksville- Mayor, Two council member seats
Dumont- Mayor, Three council member seats
Greene- Mayor, Two council member seats
New Hartford- Mayor, Three council member seats
Parkersburg- Three council member seats
Shell Rock- Mayor, Three council member seats
AGWSR School District- Four board member seats
Aplington-Parkersburg School District- Three board director seats
Clarksville School District- Two board director seats
Dike-New Hartford School District- Two board director seats
Hampton-Dumont School District- Three board director seats (Hampton), One board director seat (Dumont)
Nashua-Plainfield School District- One board director
North Butler School District- Three board director seats
Waverly-Shell Rock School District- Three board director seats
Hawkeye Community College- Two board director seats
Iowa Valley Community College- One board director seat
NIACC District Board- One board director seat
Cerro Gordo County positions up:
Clear Lake- Three council member seats
Mason City- Three council member seats, Two Park Board seats
Dougherty- Three council member seats
Meservey- Mayor, Three council member seats
Plymouth- Mayor, Two council member seats
Rock Falls- Mayor, Three council member seats
Rockwell- Mayor, Two council member seats
Swaledale- Mayor, Three council member seats
Thornton- Mayor, Three council member seats
Ventura- Mayor, Three council member seats
Clear Lake School Board- Three director-at-large seats
Mason City School Board- Four director-at-large seats
West Fork School Board- Two director-at-large seats
NIACC District Board- Five district member seats
Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Cerro Gordo County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.
Floyd County positions up:
Charles City- Three council member seats
Colwell- Mayor, Five council member seats
Floyd- Mayor, Three council member seats
Marble Rock- Mayor, Two council member seats
Nora Springs- Mayor, Three council member seats
Rockford- Mayor, Two council member seats
Rudd- Mayor, Three council member seats
Charles City School District- Two board directors
Nashua-Plainfield School District- Two board directors
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District- Three board directors
NIACC District Board- One board director
Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Floyd County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.
Hancock County positions up:
Britt- Mayor, Three council member seats
Corwith- Mayor, Four council member seats
Crystal Lake- Mayor, Three council member seats
Garner- Three council member seats
Goodell- Mayor, Two council member seats
Kanawha- Mayor, Three council member seats
Klemme- Mayor, Two council member seats
Woden- Mayor, Two council member seats
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura School Board- Two board seats
West Hancock School District- Four board member seats
Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Hancock County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.
Winnebago County positions up
Buffalo Center- Mayor, Three council member seats
Forest City- Mayor, Three council member seats
Lake Mills- Mayor, Three council member seats
Leland City Council- Mayor, Three council member seats
Rake City Council- Mayor, Two council member seats
Scarville- Mayor, Three council member seats
Thompson- Mayor, Three council member seats
Forest City Community School District- District One Director, District Four Director, District Five Director
Lake Mills Community School District- District One Director, District Two Director, District Three Director, District Four Director
North Iowa Community School District- District Two Director, District Four Director, District Five Director
Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Winnebago County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.
Worth County positions up
Fertile- Mayor, Two council member seats
Grafton- Mayor, Five council member seats
Hanlontown- Mayor, Five council member seats
Joice- Mayor, Three council member seats
Kensett City Council- Three council member seats
Manly- Mayor, Four council member seats
Northwood- Three council member seats
Central Springs Community School District- Four director seats
Northwood-Kensett Community School District- Three at-large director seats
NIACC District Board- Three board directors
Where to register: Voters can complete the Iowa Voter Registration Form and return it to the Worth County Auditor's office, they can register online with a valid Iowa Driver's License or non-operator ID or they can register at their polling place on Election Day. Polling places can be found through the Iowa Secretary of State's website.
