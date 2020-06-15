Vice President Mike Pence to visit North Iowa

Remember that Air Force cargo plane that landed at Mason City Airport last week with some interesting cargo aboard?
Here's why it was here: On Tuesday, Vice President Pence will travel to Iowa.
He plans to have lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds, and then tour Winnebago Industries in Forest City. Following the tour, Vice President Pence will deliver remarks at Winnebago Industries to employees.
He'll return to Washington, D.C., later that evening.
Keep checking back to GlobeGazette.com for more details on this developing story.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!