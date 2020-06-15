Vice President Mike Pence to visit North Iowa
Vice President Mike Pence to visit North Iowa

Virus Outbreak Pence

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a discussion with local faith leaders to encourage them to resume in-person church services in a responsible fashion in response to the coronavirus pandemic on May 8 in Urbandale, Iowa. 

Remember that Air Force cargo plane that landed at Mason City Airport last week with some interesting cargo aboard?

Here's why it was here: On Tuesday, Vice President Pence will travel to Iowa.

He plans to have lunch with Gov. Kim Reynolds, and then tour Winnebago Industries in Forest City. Following the tour, Vice President Pence will deliver remarks at Winnebago Industries to employees.

He'll return to Washington, D.C., later that evening.

Keep checking back to GlobeGazette.com for more details on this developing story.

Air Force cargo plane at Mason City Airport

An Air Force cargo plane lands at Mason City Airport on June 11 and begins offloading what looks like at least one black SUV. 
Serfs On Their Own Land

