U.S. House: Randy Feenstra focuses on his past record

The whole politics thing wasn't always a thing for Randy Feenstra.
Before he was running as the Republican candidate in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District against J.D. Scholten, before serving in the Iowa Senate where he helped pass a major state tax cut and worked to defund Planned Parenthood, Feenstra was a candy salesman.
Head candy salesman, in fact.
Black Forest Gummy Bears and Mega Warheads were two of the main products that he pushed for the Foreign Candy Company. He said that he was fond of the job and enjoyed traveling around for work but grew to miss home after a while.
"I loved my job but I knew I had to be a dad and a husband," he said.
So he went back to Hull, in Sioux County, and eventually became city administrator where he served for seven years. That job was the pivot point into a political career and from there Feenstra became county treasurer before being elected to Iowa Senate from the Second District in 2008.
Now, in the final days of the campaign against Scholten, Feenstra is pitching voters on his past experience and what his plan would be if he does succeed Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) in the U.S. House.
A big focus for Feenstra, especially as the COVID-19 numbers continue to tick upward in Iowa, has been healthcare. But instead of expanding on Medicare or Medicaid, Feenstra said he believes that private markets can still be a solution to the healthcare question.
"You cannot have government takeover of healthcare," he said. "(We) gotta use the private market to keep hospitals open…(I) believe we can do this through the private market we just have to do things better."
Feenstra said he believes that things can be done better if a process such as third-party billing is eliminated. "We just gotta increase competition but also transparency," he said. He thinks that if competition does increase, insurance premiums could be reduced.
As for the pandemic itself, Feenstra said that officials have erred in not making quick testing available to people sooner. He'd like to see the process expanded and resources made available where workers are.
"We have to have one of those in every county. But it costs money," Feenstra said.
When it comes to costs, Feenstra said he was uncertain about providing another round of stimulus money to American citizens as the unemployment rate currently sits at 7.9%.
"With a debt of 26.8 Trillion, I’m not sure the best thing to do is give people extra," he said.
For Feenstra, the top economic priority right now is finding workers to fill the job positions that are currently open. " I just want to match jobs. We have over 60,000 jobs available in Iowa," he said. Coupled with that, Feenstra said he wouldn't be opposed to limiting evictions for several more months while people continue looking for jobs, but he didn't firmly commit to it.
A bit closer to home, Feenstra said that he does worry about farm sustainability for farmers all across the state. Especially when disasters such as the derecho happen and as soil erosion continues to be an issue in Iowa.
"The big thing when you start looking at farm sustainability is you have to make sure that farm gets passed along to the next generation," Feenstra said. Again, like with healthcare, Feenstra said that he thinks one key to ensuring this happens is continuing to expand private markets (particularly abroad to places such as China).
Outside of the politicking that's involved in a campaign, Feenstra said he's trying to enjoy the places he's visiting in the district with his family. Whenever possible, they grab a bite to eat. If they're going for something quintessentially Iowan such as the pork tenderloin, Feenstra said he always opts for the grilled option. His personal favorite purveyor is JJ's Drive-In in Rock Rapids.
Feenstra said it's those sorts of experiences that keep him excited as the race reaches its conclusion. But it's his faith that ultimately keeps him focused.
"My faith in the Lord is my very foundation of who I am," Feenstra said. "I firmly believe each person in life is created for a purpose."
For him, for right now, that purpose is in running.
