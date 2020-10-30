U.S. House: Randy Feenstra focuses on his past record

Now, in the final days of the campaign against Scholten, Feenstra is pitching voters on his past experience and what his plan would be if he does succeed Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) in the U.S. House.

A big focus for Feenstra, especially as the COVID-19 numbers continue to tick upward in Iowa, has been healthcare. But instead of expanding on Medicare or Medicaid, Feenstra said he believes that private markets can still be a solution to the healthcare question.

"You cannot have government takeover of healthcare," he said. "(We) gotta use the private market to keep hospitals open…(I) believe we can do this through the private market we just have to do things better."

Feenstra said he believes that things can be done better if a process such as third-party billing is eliminated. "We just gotta increase competition but also transparency," he said. He thinks that if competition does increase, insurance premiums could be reduced.