U.S House: For J.D. Scholten, it all goes back to healthcare

The way that Scholten sees it: There have been pitches to fix healthcare through the markets for decades and none of them have panned out. Costs haven't gone down for people. They've gone up. And people are struggling to pay.

"The reality in the district is pancake breakfasts and GoFundMes and gas stations with donation boxes. We have to beg to pay for our medical costs and yet we’re the wealthiest country in the world," he said. "We’re already paying, per person, the most of any country in the world when it comes to taxpayer dollars and we’re not getting a very big bang for our buck."

Tied in with healthcare for Scholten is the response to the pandemic.

Scholten has said that he thinks there needs to be a greater emphasis placed on mask usage, perhaps with a mandate, and testing needs to be as available as possible.