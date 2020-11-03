Turnout high across North Iowa

Busy but steady.
On Election Day in North Iowa, that phrase was as apt a descriptor as any.
At noon, in Cerro Gordo County, Auditor Adam Wedmore said that every precinct in the county was "reporting high turnout." Even within the first hour of possible voting in the county, at least seven people were going through the process while more were trickling in. Timed out, the entire process, from start to finish, took about 11 minutes.
Farther north, but still in town, the Highland Park precinct had a steady flow of voters all afternoon but officials there didn't report any backups. At the Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church precinct, there was no line out the door but the chairperson for the location, Janice Cooper, said that the election so far had been unprecedented.
"I've never seen an election like this, ever," Cooper said.
In Clear Lake, lines at the City Hall precinct were also out the door but moving steadily enough for people to get through in about seven minutes.
Things were busy throughout the county despite the fact that at least 14,500 absentee ballots had already been tallied for Cerro Gordo. The entire vote total in the county for 2016 was just a shade under 23,000. As of 10:30 p.m., the total for ballots cast was at 23,920 out of 31,801 registered voters.
Just to the west, in Hancock County, at the Britt Municipal Building, 649 people had voted in the precinct at 5:45 p.m with three-plus hours still left.
Jane Allen, the poll manager in Britt, said she's been an election official for the past four years and that polls were busy in the morning and then "steady consistent" until 5 p.m. when things got busy again. According to her, one thing that slowed the process down, slightly, was curbside voting which required two people, one from each party, to go out to the vehicle.
Across the state, overall turnout was also high.
According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, absentee voting alone was record breaking this year.
"Not only are we seeing record breaking numbers in terms of absentee voting, with almost 1 million absentee votes cast as of this morning, the 94.6% return rate of ballots requested is higher than 2012 and 2016," his account tweeted out at 12:30 p.m.
Not only are we seeing record breaking numbers in terms of absentee voting, with almost 1 million absentee votes cast as of this morning, the 94.6% return rate of ballots requested is higher than 2012 and 2016. #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/tk7BZGqCf3— Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (@IowaSOS) November 3, 2020
Despite such record turnout, processing throughout the state kept up.
During the afternoon and early evening, Pate's account acknowledged that counties such as Black Hawk, Clinton and Scott had finished absentee ballots.
"They had a record amount of absentee ballots but were done counting quicker than ever. Nice job," Pate's account said.
In Mitchell County, the number of total ballots cast was at 5,849 out of 7,439 registered voters. The absentee ballot team began counting ballots a little bit after 9 a.m. and had results by 10:40 p.m. According to County Auditor Lowell Tesch, there were 3,593 absentee ballots requested and approximately 100 that still had not been returned by mid-day Tuesday.
By 10:40 p.m., Franklin County had results for all 12 of its precincts with 5,151 votes cast. According to Franklin County First Deputy Auditor Amy Holmgaard, the county started counting its backlog of 2,590 absentee ballots at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
For Cerro Gordo, Wedmore said that the ballot-counting team began the process yesterday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., counted until the middle of the night, and started back up at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. At 9:45 a.m., there were around 4,000 ballots left to count, and Wedmore anticipated that the backlog of ballots would be counted by around lunchtime on Tuesday.
And, in Floyd County, Auditor Gloria Carr said that 4,625 ballots had been scanned as of 6:50 p.m. and that turnout was remarkable.
"Lines like we've never seen."
