Turnout high across North Iowa

"Not only are we seeing record breaking numbers in terms of absentee voting, with almost 1 million absentee votes cast as of this morning, the 94.6% return rate of ballots requested is higher than 2012 and 2016," his account tweeted out at 12:30 p.m.

Despite such record turnout, processing throughout the state kept up.

During the afternoon and early evening, Pate's account acknowledged that counties such as Black Hawk, Clinton and Scott had finished absentee ballots.

"They had a record amount of absentee ballots but were done counting quicker than ever. Nice job," Pate's account said.

In Mitchell County, the number of total ballots cast was at 5,849 out of 7,439 registered voters. The absentee ballot team began counting ballots a little bit after 9 a.m. and had results by 10:40 p.m. According to County Auditor Lowell Tesch, there were 3,593 absentee ballots requested and approximately 100 that still had not been returned by mid-day Tuesday.

By 10:40 p.m., Franklin County had results for all 12 of its precincts with 5,151 votes cast. According to Franklin County First Deputy Auditor Amy Holmgaard, the county started counting its backlog of 2,590 absentee ballots at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.