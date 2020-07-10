Trump, Biden surrogates hype candidates’ economic plans

Returning to business as usual won’t be good enough, Running-Marquardt said.

“We have to build back better,” she said about Biden’s New Deal-like economic plan that calls for a $400 billion increase in government purchasing of U.S.-based goods and services and $300 billion increase in research and development in American technology firms.

The moves would create 5 million jobs, according to Biden, who did not say how he would pay for his plan.

Biden’s “Buy American” plan is an empty promise, according to Trump campaign spokesman Rick Gorka.

Biden’s leadership will ensure the United States “continues to go back to being subservient to China and the rest of the world will take advantage of our economy and our workers.”

“Joe Biden wants to sell out this country and return to the status quo, but we have President Trump standing in the way of that,” Gorka said.

Biden, who he described as “nothing more than a D.C. swamp creature,” has had nearly 50 years in Washington to fix the problems he’s talking about now, Trump said.