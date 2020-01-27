Survey: Seeing candidates in person not as vital as news, advertising

Democrats competing for support in Monday’s caucuses have had more than 2,200 campaign events in Iowa since the last presidential election.

Some of them have drawn large crowds, like at a Saturday night rally in Ames that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign said attracted over 1,000 people, plus thousands more watching a livestream online.

And last September, the Polk County Democrats’ steak fry drew an estimated 12,000 people to see several candidates.

And yet Iowans say that seeing the candidates in person ranks at the bottom of a list of 12 most frequently used sources of information, according to an Iowa State University survey of 500 Democrats who plan to caucus.

Although 46 percent of the respondents had seen at least one candidate at least once, the likely caucusgoers reported getting their information from a variety of other sources, too, said Kelly Winfrey, research coordinator for ISU’s Catt Center for Women and Politics and an assistant professor in journalism and communication.

National network news is as the top of other information sources, followed by advertising and discussions with family and friends, the survey found.