Steve Minert withdraws from Cerro Gordo County recorder race
The field for the open Cerro Gordo County recorder position has contracted. 

According to a press release, Minert, who co-owns Harley-Davidson dealerships in Charles City and Mason City, is postponing his candidacy for the office. He said that the reason for the decision is an increase in responsibility at his current business that would distract from serving in an elected role.

"There’s just not enough time, at this juncture, for me to campaign for, and serve in, this elected position," Minert said. 

Since former Cerro Gordo County Recorder Colleen Pearce announced that she was retiring, after more than 30 years, in June, the election has drawn interested from four county residents (including Minert). 

In early July, current Rockwell City Council member Larry Wentz III declared for the race. Before him, Cerro Gordo County Deputy Treasurer Thomas Shovein entered the fray. Those two followed Minert and county recorder assistant AnnMarie Legler who both announced that they were running in late-May. 

Wentz III and Shovein are both running on the Republican side while AnnMarie Legler is running on the Democratic side.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

