Steve Minert withdraws from Cerro Gordo County recorder race

The field for the open Cerro Gordo County recorder position has contracted.
According to a press release, Minert, who co-owns Harley-Davidson dealerships in Charles City and Mason City, is postponing his candidacy for the office. He said that the reason for the decision is an increase in responsibility at his current business that would distract from serving in an elected role.
"There’s just not enough time, at this juncture, for me to campaign for, and serve in, this elected position," Minert said.
Since former Cerro Gordo County Recorder Colleen Pearce announced that she was retiring, after more than 30 years, in June, the election has drawn interested from four county residents (including Minert).
In early July, current Rockwell City Council member Larry Wentz III declared for the race. Before him, Cerro Gordo County Deputy Treasurer Thomas Shovein entered the fray. Those two followed Minert and county recorder assistant AnnMarie Legler who both announced that they were running in late-May.
Wentz III and Shovein are both running on the Republican side while AnnMarie Legler is running on the Democratic side.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Here are stories from the weekend you might have missed:
Fall sports are a go.
The 52-year-old was executed in Terre Haute, Indiana, at 3:36 p.m.
With concerns about the health of Ruth Bader Ginsburg fueling speculation President Donald Trump could nominate a third Supreme Court justice,…
Ten-year-old Devanie Mora, of Mason City, has a heart for animals.
'It’s a friendly competition': Max Burt and Reese Moore stay friendly while competing for state RBI lead
For Reese Moore and Max Burt, it has been a season for the ages.
The Clear Lake Board of Education unanimously approved nearly $550,000 in major purchases Tuesday evening.
For the Mason City baseball team, every game now is do or die.
While Mason City has certainly developed a reputation of being a bicycle friendly community over the years, a group of volunteers hope to buil…
"This place is all about love. That’s what it’s about," Awe'z owner Lois Awe said.
Sara Grimm is the new leader in charge of navigating Hoover Elementary through what promises to be a school year to remember.
Transparency should be the goal of any government agency, especially one that handles public health matters during a global pandemic.
Visit globegazette.com/extras/celebrations for online forms to submit your Celebration items. Deadline for Sunday publication is 5 p.m. Monday.
North Iowans want America to be kind, caring and respectful again, according to those responding to a recent poll.
Six old guys with the proper amount of lubrication and a half-dozen tin-foil hats knock out a COVID-19 "Top Ten List" worthy of Dave Letterman.
More than $100,000 in Iowa Cultural Affairs grants go toward projects in Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin and Hancock
In all, the department awarded $2,018,052 through 176 grants across the state.
The ill-tempered first half of 2020 is a first-calf heifer on the dairy farm of my youth that my father would have ticketed for the freezer.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!