Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties as COVID-19 cases surge

JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds has invoked a new public health emergency proclamation that will close all bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in six counties where spikes in positive coronavirus cases recently have ramped up, especially among people in the 19 to 24 age range.

The proclamation takes effect in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties and will remain in effect until at least Sept. 20. Restaurants in those counties that serve alcohol can remain open but must stop serving alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m. under the new order.

“I don’t make these decisions lightly,” the governor told a news conference in Johnston, “but these actions are absolutely necessary.”

All three of Iowa’s public universities began the fall semester this month — and at all three, crowds of students showing little regard for masks or social distancing inundated bars.

Reynolds said the action is required to slow the COVID-19 spread — especially among the 18 to 40 age cohort — to prevent negative impacts on Iowa’s workforce, health care and school settings. She also asked hosts of gatherings of more than 10 people to maintain 6-foot social distancing and encouraged Iowans aged 2 and older to wear masks in public settings.