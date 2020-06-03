Randy Feenstra defeats Rep. Steve King in Cerro Gordo County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the whole of the ballots for Cerro Gordo County didn't feature much competition, voters are still managing to hand back some surprises on Tuesday night.

None bigger than the fact that, with all of Cerro Gordo County's precincts reporting, State Sen. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) had defeated long-time House Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) by 10 percentage points in the 4th Congressional District race. Broader district trends show that King performed just slightly better outside of Cerro Gordo but was still lost in most cases by more than nine percentage points.

Feenstra's margin of victory district-wide echoed that of Cerro Gordo County's. With all 479 precincts in the district reporting, Feenstra walked away with 46 percent of the vote, compared to King's 36 percent. The race's other three candidates - Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards and Steven Reeder - took 8 percent, 7 percent and 3 percent of the vote, respectively.