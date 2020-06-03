Randy Feenstra defeats Rep. Steve King in Cerro Gordo County

While the whole of the ballots for Cerro Gordo County didn't feature much competition, voters are still managing to hand back some surprises on Tuesday night.
None bigger than the fact that, with all of Cerro Gordo County's precincts reporting, State Sen. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) had defeated long-time House Rep. Steve King (R-Kiron) by 10 percentage points in the 4th Congressional District race. Broader district trends show that King performed just slightly better outside of Cerro Gordo but was still lost in most cases by more than nine percentage points.
Feenstra's margin of victory district-wide echoed that of Cerro Gordo County's. With all 479 precincts in the district reporting, Feenstra walked away with 46 percent of the vote, compared to King's 36 percent. The race's other three candidates - Jeremy Taylor, Bret Richards and Steven Reeder - took 8 percent, 7 percent and 3 percent of the vote, respectively.
King, who has held the seat since 2013 (he held the now-defunct Fifth Congressional District seat for 10 years prior), defeated Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten in 2018 by his narrowest margin since being in the House of Representatives (3.3 points) but then lost his committee assignments in January 2019 when he was quoted in a New York Times interview as asking "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
Also in that month, Feenstra announced he would be challenging King for the seat. Though Feenstra suggested it would be a one-on-one race, three other candidates did officially file to also challenge King: Steven Reeder, Bret Richards and Jeremy Taylor.
Feenstra will face off against Democratic challenger J.D. Scholten. In 2019, Scholten raised $750,957 — which is the most of anyone in the race (Feenstra had the most of any Republican candidate with $721,000, while King took in $32,010).
In the U.S. Senate race, businesswoman Theresa Greenfield easily took the most votes in Cerro Gordo with 61.83% to retired 3-star Navy Admiral Mike Franken's 19.63%. Only one other candidate, Kimberly Graham, is claiming more than 10% of the vote in the county. Statewide, Greenfield won by a "closer margin" though she was still more than 23% ahead of Franken.
As for the other competitive race, the Republican primary for state representative for Iowa's 52nd district, Craig A. Clark defeated Charley Thomson by 4.16 points (52.08 to 47.92) in Cerro Gordo County. If Clark holds on to win, he'll be pitted against Todd Prichard in November.
State Sen. Waylon Brown ran unopposed in the primary Iowa's 26th District and will face no competition in the fall. State Rep. Sharon Steckman (D-Mason City) ran unopposed in her primary and will face off against Simon Thomas Abela for Iowa's 53rd District. County Supervisors Tim Latham and Chris Watts both ran unopposed in the Republican primary and will retain their seats for another term as will Sheriff Kevin Pals. On the Democratic side, Adam Wedmore ran unopposed and retains his seat for another term.
Turnout for the elections was at 20.22% and 6,234 total ballots were cast for Tuesday's primaries.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
