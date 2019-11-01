On Tuesday, Mason City residents will head to the polls to determine their local government.
But the ballot, for those elections, isn't exactly robust.
In fact, there's one competitive race in the seat of Cerro Gordo County. So, barring sudden groundswells of support for a write-in, the incumbents will cruise to victory.
The lone exception is the bid for one of Mason City's two at-large council seats. That race pits incumbent Paul Adams, first elected in 2016 to fill the seat that Alex Kuhn held, against former three-term council member Max Weaver, first elected in 1995.
Adams has been a lifelong North Iowa native, is a self-described political aficionado and currently works at Principal Financial. Weaver was born and raised in Mason City and splits his time between speaking during as many public forums as possible, maintaining the Rancho Deluxe Bicycle Garden he built himself and keeping up with his kids.
We sat down with both candidates on Wednesday to pick their brains about what they consider their success, what they could do better and what needs to be on people's minds moving forward. What follows are their responses to better inform voters on Tuesday.
Why did you first decide to run?
Paul Adams: Basically, I wanted to see what I could do to improve Mason City and make it a desirable place so my kids will want to stick around when they get to be my age. The goal was to make Mason City a place that young families want to plant their roots in and help Mason City grow that way.
Max Weaver: I decided to run because I’m not happy with the city council that we have and, specifically, some of the things they’ve moved forward. I know I can do a better job for the citizens of Mason City.
What project, during your time on council, are you proudest of?
Adams: The one most front and center has been the River City Renaissance and the progress that’s been made on that in the past, even 10 months or so, it’s been leaps and bounds worth with the arena scheduled to open in the next few weeks.
But there are others. The new solar project we’re working on is going to be beneficial for the pocketbooks of Mason Citians with the reductions in utility costs. The trail improvements and new trails being established in town really are the singles and doubles and triples that we’ve hit in regards to amenities.
Weaver: The thing I’m most proud of is my constituent service. I helped over 1,500 people with their issues in their neighborhoods.
I showed up and I think that’s something that’s lacking now in this present council we have is constituent service. I had people’s backs and I’d continue to do that if elected.
How could city government improve?
Adams: There are always efficiency improvements we can look for. Finding easier ways to do things for citizens. More convenient ways to do things for citizens.
We know it can be tough to develop here in town so I think we’re working on ways to think outside the box on being more flexible with developers and helping them accomplish things they want to get done.
Weaver: They talk a great game of transparency and as I travel through the community I can’t believe how much people don’t know and don’t get.
I think one of the councilmen wrote a letter to the editor that said: “Keep the team together.” Well I’m not a team player. And I’m not interested in keeping the team together. I believe in the true meaning of diversity and you need that on your city council just as much.
Are there avenues for growth and development the city hasn’t explored that it should?
Adams: I think what we’re doing well is the small incremental growth. We realize that there are several hundred jobs available still in Mason City that aren’t filled, that haven’t been filled for quite awhile and over a thousand in the county.
So the development that we’re acting on is small growth with the expansion of Kraft. It’s a significant investment of about $63 million but it’s 32 good-paying jobs about $18 an hour plus benefits. Plus the Bushel Boy investment. A shot of 30 jobs here. A shot of 40 to 50 jobs here.
Weaver: Somebody said that this council, or its members, were outside the box. That couldn’t be any less true. They’re so wrapped up inside the box.
If I would’ve known that the citizens of Mason City were willing to spend $24 million on the River City Renaissance, I would’ve said: Wait a minute. Is this what’s going to bring young people and young families back to Mason City and keep them here? A hotel? And a hockey arena? I would’ve said let’s do something different. $24 million. Let’s create $250,000 grants. To put all your apples in a hotel and all your oranges in a hockey arena, that’s risky.
Biggest issues facing the city in coming years?
Adams: We had a goal setting session in early September. The focus the past couple of years we always came out of that with the River City Renaissance as the top priority. Every year.
Since I’ve been on council, that’s been the focus. We’ve seen great progress on the arena but that’s only one of the five elements of the overall project. We know there’s still four other parts of that project that we have to act on and get moving forward.
Other areas that we’re going to put our focus on: We’re going to continue to work on blighted and dilapidated properties around town.
Other thing is that we found out in June 2018 that city wastewater/sewer infrastructure needs work. And we’re not blind to that fact. So we are going to slowly replace that. We are getting started this fiscal year.
Weaver: The top top issue is now that they pushed this thing down the community’s throat, the River City Renaissance, they gotta figure out how they’re gonna pay for it. They promised no property tax increase. They promised it over and over and over. Mayor Schickel. Council members Lee, Adams, Thoma, they were all over it. The "Yes Group" in the community. Now the biggest project is to find out how to make it go.
The second goal should be, of course, jobs, jobs, jobs. I don’t mean the $10, $11, $12, $13 hour a day jobs. I’m talking about getting a game plan and figure out how to land those $18-21 jobs that are out there. That’s where we gotta focus. That’s where the community will grow.
Thirdly, I think it’s important that we understand who we are as a community. We’ve never taken the time to do that and I’m not talking about some spoonfed survey done by the chamber or the EDC (Economic Development Corporation). I’m so leery of those. I’m talking about real community discussion on who we are as a community.
If elected, what would be your top focus?
Adams: The one thing always is we need to be responsible with the taxpayer’s checkbooks. And I think, since my time on the council, we’ve done a good job of that. I’ve been through the budget process three different times. The levy rate has gone up less than two cents in those three years.
We’ve done that extremely small increase in property taxes over three years. We’ve been able to do that, really hold the line on property tax increases, while giving our employees a 2.75 wage increase each year. We’ve been battling costs, as everybody has, of expensive health care that our employees get while also doing all the projects that the staff has identified as priorities to improve and keep our city as prosperous as possible.
Weaver: My top focuses would be: trying to make the Renaissance successful, good jobs, the mental health issues of the community are very important (it’s a different community than what I was raised in and I see that as a big issue) and also I’m concerned about the safety net at the police department with what the council passed when they changed the structure of the police department.
There’s no amount of money you’re gonna spend that’s going to make Mason City any different than what Mason City is. The only thing that’s gonna change Mason City is job growth and bringing jobs to the community.
What sets you apart from your challenger?
Adams: What I’ve done this whole time is talk about what we’ve done in the past three years as a body and my vision for the future. The progress we’ve made with downtown. The progress on the trails. The progress to address the downtown housing need.
If citizens are happy with everything we’ve done in the past three years. Happy with their taxes. Really holding steady and holding the line. And feel like they’re getting a bang for their buck with city government, the easy choice would be to vote for me for re-election.
Weaver: Transparency. Nothing more clear than right now.
The biggest thing that sets us apart is who we are as people. I promote transparency. I live transparency. I don’t see that coming from him. Just the fact that he doesn’t want to debate shows me that he’s really not transparent. That he doesn’t really have the best interests of the citizens. That maybe he doesn’t even care what the citizens have to say, think or ask him. I’m willing to put myself out there and he should be too.
What does Mason City mean to you?
Adams: It’s my home. I didn’t grow up here but it’s my home. I’ve lived here for several years now. My wife was born and raised here. Two out of our three kids were born at the Mason City Hospital.
Our roots are planted here and we’re in it for the long haul.
Weaver: It’s my hometown. It’s where I was born and raised. I’ve lived here my whole life. I know the community. I know the citizens in the community. I have a lot of passion for Mason City’s future and a lot of passion for Mason City’s past. It’s where I raised my children. It’s where, eventually, I’ll reside over at Elmwood Cemetery. And I’m fine with that. I’m comfortable with that.
