Odd Iowa legislative session ends with abortion waiting period, status-quo budget

House Republicans revamped a bill that dealt with life-sustaining medical decisions involving children to include language creating a 24-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion — a move Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, decried as a “Trojan horse” bill amendment.

During the House debate, Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, called House File 594 a “pathway” to “advance the pro-life movement” by requiring a physician to get written certification from the woman at least 24 hours before performing an abortion.

Both sides conceded the bill on its way for Reynolds’ expected signature is an attempt to get the abortion issue back in front of the Iowa Supreme Court. Previously, Republicans revamped the judicial nominating process to give the governor more sway and a combination of deaths and retirements have enable Reynolds to appoint four of the current seven-justice panel.

“At no point has there ever been stated in our constitution that there is a right to an abortion,” said Lundgren. “It’s never been approved by this legislative body; it’s never been approved by Iowans who get to decide what our constitution looks like. This extreme action by our court creates a law that deeply effects the lives of Iowans and removes their voice from the discussion."