From left, Democratic presidential candidates, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro meet on stage before the Democratic presidential primary debate this month in Westerville, Ohio.
CEDAR RAPIDS -- Someone may be encroaching on Iowa’s cherished role as a quadrennial winnower of presidential candidates.
Some White House hopefuls and political observers believe national leaders in the Democratic Party have made qualifying for the primary debates more consequential than what candidates do in Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state.
“I won’t say (the debates) have displaced Iowa, but it’s certainly running parallel and sometimes in dominant fashion,” said Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University and author of a book on the history of the Iowa caucuses.
Faced with an unwieldy field of presidential candidates — 26 candidates entered the race and actively campaigned, and the field now sits at 18 — the Democratic National Committee instituted qualifying measures for candidates to participate in the nationally televised primary debates. The candidates have been required to meet polling and fundraising thresholds that have increased with each debate.
Those criteria, some candidates and experts say, have made the qualifying for the debates critical to staying in the race and thus made debate participation more consequential than the input of Iowa Democrats who have been entertaining the massive field of candidates for roughly a year.
A dozen of the 18 active candidates qualified for the most recent debate; nine so far have qualified for the next debate, Nov. 20 in Georgia.
The donor and polling thresholds will increase again for the Dec. 19 debate in Los Angeles, and as few as five candidates — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris — may qualify, according to Politico, one of the debate’s host media outlets.
Candidate Marianne Williamson, pressed by reporters at a recent campaign event, summed up her view of the 2020 race in three words: “Iowa, Iowa, Iowa.”
“Everybody knows how important Iowa is,” Williamson said. “It’s the first caucus state so anybody running for president is pretty Iowa-focused. Iowa, Iowa, Iowa. I’m sure that Iowans are exhausted after we all leave here and need another four years before you have to think about it again.”
That’s the view from the ground, where candidates are honing their messages and meeting face to face with voters in hopes of garnering support during Iowa’s Feb. 3 opening test.
However, lower-tier candidates like former Maryland Congressman John Delaney, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, and Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet — three candidates who have spent considerable time and money in Iowa — say they are fighting a strong headwind from top Democratic national officials and their arbitrary debate qualification rules that tamp down the influence of early states like Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.
“The DNC has worked really hard to make sure that the early states are less relevant this time,” Delaney said at an Iowa Caucus Consortium event this month. “They’ve tried to nationalize the election in every way they could to take away the power that Iowa and New Hampshire have because there are a lot of people in the Democratic Party that don’t like the fact that Iowa and New Hampshire go first.
“There’s a concerted effort going on to basically gut the early-state process in this country,” he contended.
Likewise, Bennet campaign advisor Craig Hughes recently wrote DNC Chairman Tom Perez requesting that he provide clarity on how the national party leaders developed the “arbitrary debate criteria” and certainty on how the process will proceed going forward.
“It is not the DNC’s job to winnow the field. It is the job of voters in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” Hughes said. “Why does (DNC Chair) Tom Perez believe he should have a greater say than Iowans? If he wants to narrow the field, he can move to Iowa.”
But national and Iowa party leaders dismissed the criticism that 2020 candidates aren’t playing on a level field or that somehow the role of the early nominating states is being diminished in this election cycle.
“The DNC recognizes the critical role the early states play in the primary nominating process,” DNC spokesman David Bergstein said. “That's why early state polls have been used in our debate qualifying criteria since the beginning of this process — and been given equal weight to national polls — and why we’ve announced we’re holding debates in early states.
“There is now an additional pathway for candidates to qualify for debates through strong performances in fewer early state polls, which also recognizes the importance of the first four states in the nominating process,” Bergstein added.
Troy Price, the state chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said he does not think Iowa’s influential role has been reduced by the debates. He noted candidates who have not qualified in recent debates continue to campaign in Iowa, including at next weekend’s annual fall fundraiser that has served as a launching pad for presidential candidates in the past.
“That’s the thing that makes Iowa great, is that it doesn’t matter how much name ID you have, it doesn’t matter how popular you are the day this process begins. What matters is you can come here and if you can get people to show up and stand in a room, you can win Iowa. That’s the unique nature of this,” Price said.
“Listen, I understand the concerns that some of the lower polling candidates people that haven’t made the debate stage I understand their concerns but I still say Iowa is ... still a state that you can come in, organize, and if you do well here you can win the White House.”
Sue Dvorsky, a Coralville activist who formerly served as chairwoman of the Iowa Democratic Party, was even more emphatic in rejecting the suggestion that that Iowa’s role as the lead-off caucus state is being minimized or that candidates are being denied a fair shot at swaying Iowans to join their camps.
“It is remarkable to me that any candidate at any level of this race … think that they can make a cogent argument that the DNC weighed in on this somehow. If the DNC had weighed in on this somehow, we probably still wouldn’t have 18 candidates in flippin’ Halloween week,” Dvorsky said.
