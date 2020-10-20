Mitchell County Board of Supervisors, District 1: Todd Frein

For 42 years, Todd Frein's father Bob worked as a city maintenance supervisor in Mitchell County. Bob made enough of an impression that even now people will come up to Todd just to talk to him about his father. He's learned plenty from Bob over the years and Bob's been a major influence on him.

Enough of one to motivate Todd to run for a supervisor position in Mitchell County.

"I thought that would be something I would enjoy and be able to follow with my family history, "Frein said. "I just want to make sure things are being done that should be done."

One of those things that Frein would like to see done if he makes it onto the recently-expanded five-person board of supervisors is mindful spending of tax increment financing or TIF money which redirects a portion of their taxes to help finance development in an area or on a project site.