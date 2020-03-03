Mason City voters OK use of SAVE funds for new fieldhouse

By nearly a 4-to-1 margin, Mason City voters on Tuesday night OK'd the school district's request to use its SAVE revenue bonds to help construct a new field house and pool.

With 2,576 voters weighing in, the unofficial results were that 2,033 supported the new purpose for the SAVE bonds, while 543 were opposed.

Passage of the request will not impact voters' tax bills.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

SAVE revenue comes from a statewide penny sales tax. Each public school district in Iowa gets a share of that revenue to fund infrastructure projects and provide property tax relief. But the district must get permission from voters to adopt a new revenue statements before it borrows SAVE funds.

The district plans/had planned to construct the field house with two full-length gyms with four cross courts, a pool and a multipurpose room, complete with new locker rooms, storage spaces and commons areas.

The field house project is projected to cost between $22.6 million and $25.6 million. The rest of the money would come from existing physical plant and equipment levies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0