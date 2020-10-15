Mason City Transit offering free rides on Election Day

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, Mason City Transit will be around to help.
According to Thursday morning press release from their department, Mason City Transit will provide free transit rides all day on Election Day so that voters can get to their designated precincts.
One stipulation for riding is that passengers need to have face masks or alternative protective face coverings while riding Mason City Transit services.
Despite the higher-than-normal rates of absentee voting this year, auditors in the area are still expecting high turnouts for in-person voting on Election Day.
