Mason City mock caucus packs reminders, clarifications and...superheroes

For those not able to meet the threshold, Meier made it clear that they would have options. "If you are in a non-viable group, you can: join a viable group, merge with another non-viable group to make a viable group or elect to not re-align."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The first major step for the night of is determining the viability threshold to elect delegates to the county convention which Meier clarified meant counting the room.

"What will happen on caucus night is they will count the number of people who have signed in and then we will count the room and we will pray that they match," she shared with the 80 or so people in attendance. If they somehow didn't match, a recount would be needed and grind the process to a bit of halt.

That wasn't needed for the mock caucus nor were the names of actual candidate preferences.

Instead what those gathered did was create several fake candidates to rally around. It being Iowa, "Hawkeyes" and "Cyclones" were two options but also Captain America, Captain Planet and Wonder Woman.