You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mason City mock caucus packs reminders, clarifications and...superheroes
0 comments
breaking alert top story

Mason City mock caucus packs reminders, clarifications and...superheroes

{{featured_button_text}}
Democrats mock caucus in Mason City

Crystal Meier of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats presides over a mock caucus held in Mason City on Tuesday. Organizers coordinated the event an effort to walk party members through the process under a new set of rules which take effect this election cycle.

In and out in an hour and a half. 

Though many caucus sites in North Iowa on Monday, February 3, won't be so speedy that's how things went at Tuesday night's mock caucus event for Democrats in Mason City. 

A large portion of that time was simply dedicated to running through how the actual night of would look and feel for caucusgoers, when things would open (6 p.m.), the importance of having group leaders (it makes the process go faster) and what to do if a candidate preference card gets destroyed (get a new one and somehow document what happened to the old one). 

One major change from years prior that event leader Crystal Meier made sure to address was what now happens with undecideds. 

Under the new rules, caucusgoers at an individual site will remain locked into an "undecided" group if that group meets the viability threshold for the site (typically 15% of the total number of people at the site). Those undecideds would not be able to shift to any other candidate groups but would still need to their own leader. Similarly, any caucusgoer in a named candidate group that meets the threshold wouldn't be able to realign after the first tally. 

For those not able to meet the threshold, Meier made it clear that they would have options. "If you are in a non-viable group, you can: join a viable group, merge with another non-viable group to make a viable group or elect to not re-align."

The first major step for the night of is determining the viability threshold to elect delegates to the county convention which Meier clarified meant counting the room. 

Democrats mock caucus in Mason City - 2

One major change to the Democratic caucuses is the addition of "preferred candidate cards" which will be used to record attendees' candidate alignment.

"What will happen on caucus night is they will count the number of people who have signed in and then we will count the room and we will pray that they match," she shared with the 80 or so people in attendance. If they somehow didn't match, a recount would be needed and grind the process to a bit of halt. 

That wasn't needed for the mock caucus nor were the names of actual candidate preferences. 

Instead what those gathered did was create several fake candidates to rally around. It being Iowa, "Hawkeyes" and "Cyclones" were two options but also Captain America, Captain Planet and Wonder Woman. 

After the first bit of jockeying, Captain America lead with 21 caucusgoers. Everyone but Cyclones was viable which meant that people in all the other groups then needed to bring up their filled-in candidate preference cards. (Preference cards are how to track that the numbers match, in case there is a recount.) Once people turn in their preference cards they are free to leave though Meier told the mock caucusers that that would mean they wouldn't have a say in other matters such as platform issues. 

Even once some of the mock caucusers left, there were still at least 40 people in attendance. 

Meier said she was absolutely thrilled with the turnout county organizers had. 

"You never know who is going show up. I was surprised. I figured we'd be in the 40ish range," Meier admitted. "I didn't know how excited people would be to come and pretend caucus."

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Countdown to the Iowa Caucuses

Fears of Sanders win growing among Democratic establishment
Lee-wire
AP

Fears of Sanders win growing among Democratic establishment

  • STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa — Increasingly alarmed that Bernie Sanders could become their party's presidential nominee, establishment-minded Democrats are warning primary voters that the self-described democratic socialistwould struggle to defeat President Donald Trump and hurt the party's chances in premier House, Senate and governors' races.

+2
Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'
Lee-wire
AP

Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • 0

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be “dangerously incompetent” and puts the U.S. on the brink of war.

Biden winning 'endorsements primary'
Lee-wire
AP

Biden winning 'endorsements primary'

  • JANET HOOK Tribune News Service
  • 0

WASHINGTON — When Joe Biden's campaign announced an Alabama Democrat's endorsement last month, it seemed ho-hum: Yet another elected official throwing his weight behind the 2020 presidential candidate most closely associated with the party establishment.

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News