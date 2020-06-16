LIVE UPDATES: Vice President Pence talks 'Great American Comeback'

12:25 p.m. - Employees at Winnebago are making their way to their very carefully placed chairs ahead of Pence's remarks, set for 2 p.m.

12:05 p.m. -- Protesters are beginning to gather in Forest City.

11:55 a.m. -- It's lunch at Sally's on Clark Street for the governor and the vice president. The place rates four stars on eight reviews, according to Yelp. If you haven't been, the pie's pretty good, but bring cash. They don't take checks or credit card. Hope someone told the VP.

11:31 a.m. -- A phalanx of black SUVs have descended on Clark Street in Forest City, presumably Vice President Pence on his way to lunch with Gov. Reynolds.

11:25 a.m. - Vice President Pence has arrived (at 10:49 a.m.), waving to the folks at the airport from Air Force Two. He was greeted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds and State Sen. Randy Feenstra.

"Welcome back," Gov. Reynolds shouted to Pence at the bottom of the stairs from Air Force Two, according to pool reporter Gordon Lubold of The Wall Street Journal.

10:30 a.m. - Gov. Kim Reynolds has arrived at the Mason City Airport.