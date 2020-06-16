LIVE UPDATES: Vice President Mike Pence talks 'Great American Comeback'

Our staff is out covering the visit of Vice President Mike Pence in North Iowa. You can follow their tweets here, or keep checking back -- we'll add photos, video and other information to this story as it develops.
3:05 p.m. -- VP Mike Pence talks about America's economic and emotional resiliency, highlighted by the work done at Winnebago Industries. He speaks for about 25 minutes and then heads directly back to Mason City Airport, where he'll depart for Washington, D.C.
2:10 p.m. - Gov. Kim Reynolds introduces VP Mike Pence, saying he's responsible for the "Great American Comeback," after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winnebago Industries laid off 79 employees today due to the COVID-19 crisis impacting the demand for the company's products.
1:30 p.m. - Doug Abbas is excited to see VP Pence in person since it doesn’t usually happen around here, and “all the extra security is rather impressive.”
He said he’s not really hoping for something for Pence to say, but he just really wants to hear what he’ll say about Winnebago and North Iowa. “I’ve been here 28 years and we’ve never had anyone this high up come here before.” Doug is a warehouse supervisor.
1:25 p.m. - Pence has a cheeseburger and fries and Feenstra says "Grace" for the diners at Sally's. The vice president gave a "challenge coin" -- a special coin from the White House to military personnel -- to diner Jaxson Jones, who will be a junior at West Point in the fall.
12:50 p.m. - Forest City Mayor Barney Ruiter weighs in on Vice President Pence's visit.
Mayor Barney Ruiter: It’s great that VP Pence is coming to Forest City and the Midwest to see how things are going in the “real world” and “come out of the sheltered Washington, DC” especially as the country is beginning to reopen its businesses and get back to work. #vpiniowa— Grace Zaplatynsky (@GZaplatynsky) June 16, 2020
12:25 p.m. - Employees at Winnebago are making their way to their very carefully placed chairs ahead of Pence's remarks, set for 2 p.m.
12:05 p.m. -- Protesters are beginning to gather in Forest City.
Some protesters have gathered on the corner of J and Clark Streets while VP Pence is eating a private lunch at Sally’s just a block down Clark Street. pic.twitter.com/hlAUKsaRDW— Grace Zaplatynsky (@GZaplatynsky) June 16, 2020
11:55 a.m. -- It's lunch at Sally's on Clark Street for the governor and the vice president. The place rates four stars on eight reviews, according to Yelp. If you haven't been, the pie's pretty good, but bring cash. They don't take checks or credit card. Hope someone told the VP.
11:31 a.m. -- A phalanx of black SUVs have descended on Clark Street in Forest City, presumably Vice President Pence on his way to lunch with Gov. Reynolds.
11:25 a.m. - Vice President Pence has arrived (at 10:49 a.m.), waving to the folks at the airport from Air Force Two. He was greeted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds and State Sen. Randy Feenstra.
"Welcome back," Gov. Reynolds shouted to Pence at the bottom of the stairs from Air Force Two, according to pool reporter Gordon Lubold of The Wall Street Journal.
10:30 a.m. - Gov. Kim Reynolds has arrived at the Mason City Airport.
10:25 a.m. - No local Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mason City Airport, says Globe Gazette reporter Gunnar Davis. The local Facebook page, Mason City For Justice, has a post organizing protesters for the VP's visit to Winnebago Industries in Forest City this afternoon.
9:45 a.m. - 15 or so Trump supporters are gathered at the Mason City Airport to welcome Vice President Mike Pence, due to arrive around 10:50 a.m.
“I think they’re totally wrong. They’re being led by people that are not patriotic. They don’t care about the country, all they care about is looting. It doesn’t have anything to do with George Floyd’s death. It’s atrocious. It’s abhorrent. They’re thugs,” said Nancy Rockman, a member of the Cerro Gordo County GOP, of protesters.
VIDEO: The vice-presidential motorcade leaves Mason City airport
