LIVE UPDATES: Vice President Mike Pence on his way to Forest City

Our staff is out covering the visit of Vice President Mike Pence in North Iowa. You can follow their tweets here, or keep checking back -- we'll add photos, video and other information to this story as it develops.
Keep checking back for the latest.
11:31 a.m. -- A phalanx of black SUVs have descended on Clark Street in Forest City, presumably Vice President Pence on his way to lunch with Gov. Reynolds.
11:25 a.m. - Vice President Pence has arrived (at 10:49 a.m.), waving to the folks at the airport from Air Force Two. He was greeted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds and State Sen. Randy Feenstra.
"Welcome back," Gov. Reynolds shouted to Pence at the bottom of the stairs from Air Force Two, according to pool reporter Gordon Lubold of The Wall Street Journal.
10:30 a.m. - Gov. Kim Reynolds has arrived at the Mason City Airport.
10:25 a.m. - No local Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mason City Airport, says Globe Gazette reporter Gunnar Davis. The local Facebook page, Mason City For Justice, has a post organizing protesters for the VP's visit to Winnebago Industries in Forest City this afternoon.
9:45 a.m. - 15 or so Trump supporters are gathered at the Mason City Airport to welcome Vice President Mike Pence, due to arrive around 10:50 a.m.
“I think they’re totally wrong. They’re being led by people that are not patriotic. They don’t care about the country, all they care about is looting. It doesn’t have anything to do with George Floyd’s death. It’s atrocious. It’s abhorrent. They’re thugs,” said Nancy Rockman, a member of the Cerro Gordo County GOP, of protesters.
