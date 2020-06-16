LIVE UPDATES: Vice President Mike Pence on his way to Forest City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our staff is out covering the visit of Vice President Mike Pence in North Iowa. You can follow their tweets here, or keep checking back -- we'll add photos, video and other information to this story as it develops.

11:31 a.m. -- A phalanx of black SUVs have descended on Clark Street in Forest City, presumably Vice President Pence on his way to lunch with Gov. Reynolds.

11:25 a.m. - Vice President Pence has arrived (at 10:49 a.m.), waving to the folks at the airport from Air Force Two. He was greeted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds and State Sen. Randy Feenstra.

"Welcome back," Gov. Reynolds shouted to Pence at the bottom of the stairs from Air Force Two, according to pool reporter Gordon Lubold of The Wall Street Journal.

10:30 a.m. - Gov. Kim Reynolds has arrived at the Mason City Airport.

10:25 a.m. - No local Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mason City Airport, says Globe Gazette reporter Gunnar Davis. The local Facebook page, Mason City For Justice, has a post organizing protesters for the VP's visit to Winnebago Industries in Forest City this afternoon.