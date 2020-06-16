LIVE UPDATES: Vice President Mike Pence on his way to Forest City
0 comments
breaking topical featured

LIVE UPDATES: Vice President Mike Pence on his way to Forest City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Young Trump supporter

Alexis, 11, of Mason City, came out with her dad in support of Mike Pence ahead of his arrival in Mason City. She's also twice delivered the Pledge of Allegiance ahead at the start of the Iowa House session.

Our staff is out covering the visit of Vice President Mike Pence in North Iowa. You can follow their tweets here, or keep checking back -- we'll add photos, video and other information to this story as it develops.

Keep checking back for the latest. 

11:31 a.m. -- A phalanx of black SUVs have descended on Clark Street in Forest City, presumably Vice President Pence on his way to lunch with Gov. Reynolds.

11:25 a.m. - Vice President Pence has arrived (at 10:49 a.m.), waving to the folks at the airport from Air Force Two. He was greeted by Gov. Kim Reynolds, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds and State Sen. Randy Feenstra.

"Welcome back," Gov. Reynolds shouted to Pence at the bottom of the stairs from Air Force Two, according to pool reporter Gordon Lubold of The Wall Street Journal.

10:30 a.m. - Gov. Kim Reynolds has arrived at the Mason City Airport.

10:25 a.m. - No local Black Lives Matter protesters at the Mason City Airport, says Globe Gazette reporter Gunnar Davis. The local Facebook page, Mason City For Justice, has a post organizing protesters for the VP's visit to Winnebago Industries in Forest City this afternoon.

Mason City for Justice

9:45 a.m. - 15 or so Trump supporters are gathered at the Mason City Airport to welcome Vice President Mike Pence, due to arrive around 10:50 a.m.

“I think they’re totally wrong. They’re being led by people that are not patriotic. They don’t care about the country, all they care about is looting. It doesn’t have anything to do with George Floyd’s death. It’s atrocious. It’s abhorrent. They’re thugs,” said Nancy Rockman, a member of the Cerro Gordo County GOP, of protesters.

Nancy Paine

Nancy Paine came out to the Mason City Airport ahead of Pence's arrival in support the Trump administration.  
0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Vice President Pence lands in Mason City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News