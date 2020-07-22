Larry Wentz III wins GOP nomination for Cerro Gordo County recorder

The race to fill the open seat for Cerro Gordo County recorder is now essentially set.
On Tuesday night, Larry Wentz III beat out Cerro Gordo County Deputy Treasurer Thomas Shovein for the GOP nomination for recorder.
With that, the current Rockwell City Council member will face off against current county recorder assistant AnnMarie Legler who is the lone Democratic candidate vying for the job.
When Wentz III declared in early July, he pointed to his admiration of North Iowa as part of his reason for running and also singled out the work he's done both privately and publicly for the community. As for Legler, she has written that she "constantly strives to ensure accuracy and consistency in all aspects of her duties" in her current work with the county recorder's office.
The position came open when Colleen Pearce, who had been in the job for 30 years, retired on June 30. At one point, there were four candidates competing for the recorder job but one person, Steve Minert, withdrew before the nominating process.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.
