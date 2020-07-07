Larry Wentz declares for Cerro Gordo County recorder race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The race for an open Cerro Gordo County recorder seat has gotten just a bit more crowded.

On Monday night, Larry Wentz III became the fourth candidate to declare for county recorder since Colleen Pearce, who served in the position for 30 years, announced in late May that she was retiring.

Wentz's announcement comes more than a week after Cerro Gordo County Deputy Treasurer Thomas Shovein and more than a month after local businessman Steve Minert and county recorder assistant AnnMarie Legler. Wentz, Shovein and Minert have all declared as Republicans while Legler is the lone Democrat in the race.

In his announcement letter, Wentz noted that he's currently serving his third term on the Rockwell City Council and has previously spent time as: President of the Rockwell Economic Development Committee (two years), board member of the Linn Grove Recreational Pool Board (four years) and a Public Safety Committee representative for four years.

While Wentz was born and raised in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he said that he's long considered the area home for him, his wife Meagen and their three daughters.

"When I visited North Iowa for the first time, I knew this is where I wanted to raise a family," Wentz wrote.