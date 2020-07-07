Larry Wentz declares for Cerro Gordo County recorder race

The race for an open Cerro Gordo County recorder seat has gotten just a bit more crowded.
On Monday night, Larry Wentz III became the fourth candidate to declare for county recorder since Colleen Pearce, who served in the position for 30 years, announced in late May that she was retiring.
Wentz's announcement comes more than a week after Cerro Gordo County Deputy Treasurer Thomas Shovein and more than a month after local businessman Steve Minert and county recorder assistant AnnMarie Legler. Wentz, Shovein and Minert have all declared as Republicans while Legler is the lone Democrat in the race.
In his announcement letter, Wentz noted that he's currently serving his third term on the Rockwell City Council and has previously spent time as: President of the Rockwell Economic Development Committee (two years), board member of the Linn Grove Recreational Pool Board (four years) and a Public Safety Committee representative for four years.
While Wentz was born and raised in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he said that he's long considered the area home for him, his wife Meagen and their three daughters.
"When I visited North Iowa for the first time, I knew this is where I wanted to raise a family," Wentz wrote.
Outside of public service jobs, Wentz said that he works for Vereco LLC as a regional service manager supporting MercyOne and Trinity Health locations across Iowa. In addition, Wentz said that he provides computer assistance to the Rockwell Public Library and coaches softball teams for his daughters. He also said that he served on the served on the Mason City Bowling Association Board of Directors for three years.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
