June primary will see fewer polling places in North Iowa

County residents who do decide to actually go out and vote will find fewer polling places.

Like Cerro Gordo, Winnebago is whittling down its locations. In this case, Weiss said that she hopes to go from 10 down to three (one for Buffalo Center, one for Forest City and one for Lake Mills).

"Most of it is I’m worried about getting poll workers and having less people exposed," Weiss said.

So to allay some of those concerns, polls will be at large locations where maintaining social distancing won't be as much of a challenge.

For Worth County, there will be one location open on June 2, at the Kensett Community Center near the center of the county.

"Having one precinct was a decision I made after checking on availability of poll workers," Auditor Jacki Backhaus said. Again, the emphasis is on absentee voting which Backhaus said, in light of the current situation, seems to be the option that has the least health risks for everyone involved.

Even with all the considerations and planning, Backhaus admitted that it's not easy when so much is unknown.