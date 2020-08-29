Iowa GOP: Trump support at 'fever pitch' during convention

“Trump has been phenomenal in that area ... so wise in the way he handled it,” RNC member Tamara Scott said. The response was ”locally executed, state mandated and federally supported.

“When they couldn’t get the test, he went to a private lab and got the testing,” she said. “When they couldn’t get the masks, he went to private industries and helped them as we came through. When they couldn’t get the vents, he went to commercial industry — competition — and we got the ventilators.

“It was a great illustration of how someone manages but doesn’t overtake, doesn’t overdo, doesn’t overreach.”

Scott was not concerned that the 2020 convention did not produce a new party platform. Given the scaled-back nature of the convention, the RNC opted for a resolution that continued the 2016 platform until 2024 and called for ruling out of order any attempt to change the platform.

It also promised the RNC will continues to “enthusiastically support the president’s America First agenda."

Scott, a member of the platform committee, called the 2016 document “one of the most cohesive, conservative, comprehensive” platforms.

“It was an extremely strong platform,” she said.