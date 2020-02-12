Iowa Democratic Party chairman offers resignation

Price promised an independent investigation into what went awry with the caucus results. In his resignation letter, he said the interim chairperson will oversee the investigation, as well as a recanvass and potential recount as requested by two of the presidential campaigns.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Leadership requires tough decisions, and this is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make,” Price wrote. “Throughout my tenure as chair, I have always said I would do what is in the best interest of the party. With my decision, I hope the party can regain the trust of those we lost and turn our attention to what is most important --- winning in November.”

Price became state party chairman in 2017. Previously he also served as the state party’s executive director, and has worked for Democratic Iowa governors Tom Vilsack and Chet Culver, and lieutenant governors Patty Judge and Sally Pederson, and on the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.