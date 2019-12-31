Iowa Caucuses: Steyer back in Mason City on Saturday

Billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer will visit Mason City for the second time in the last two months, from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday at the MacNider Art Museum.

When the California philanthropist last spoke in Mason City in late-November, he talked about about term limits, as well as the efficacy of the government in 2019, leading on climate change, accountability for the wealthy and how Democrats can win going forward.

"I'm running because I believe that government of the United States is broken," Steyer said near the beginning of his speech.

He suggested that one way to begin the mending process was to "take back the government from the corporations who bought it" which could be partially achieved through term limits.

Another means of victory that Steyer proposed was better public funding for elections which could allow for stronger, less well-financed candidates to run (which researchers have suggested could strengthen the entire process).

But Steyer made the driver of change even clearer than that.

"The answer to our problem is more democracy."

This week, Ed Fallon, a liberal activist and former state lawmaker and primary candidate for Iowa governor, endorsed Steyer’s campaign.

