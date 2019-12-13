With a little more than 50 days until the Iowa Democratic caucuses get underway, the race for crucial endorsements is ever hastening in the first-in-the-nation state.
It's to the point now where Iowa-based sites such as Starting Line and national data sites such as FiveThirtyEight are routinely updating 2020 trackers on their pages. Even Wikipedia has enough material now for a full-blown entry.
One candidate who has continued to pick up endorsements while steadily, if modestly, ticking upward to fifth in polls of Iowa is Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
And today she's managed to add to that list of Iowa endorsements.
Sharon Steckman, the state representative for the Mason City-area in the Iowa Legislature, announced her support Friday morning for Klobuchar's presidential bid.
According to Steckman, whose currently serving her fifth term in Des Moines, the senior senator from Minnesota knows how to build coalitions and win elections convincingly.
"In the years I've known Amy personally, I've watched her succeed in bringing both sides together to pass meaningful legislation that has improved peoples' lives," Steckman said.
Steckman, the assistant House minority leader, added that her time endorsing various 2020 candidates throughout the year has, if anything, helped bolster her support for Klobuchar.
"In recent months, I've had the opportunity to campaign with a number of presidential candidates. I believe that Amy has the agenda, vision and determination to make a difference for rural communities like mine in North Iowa as well as urban centers across the country."
Within the past few weeks, Klobuchar made multiple stops throughout the North Iowa area to talk with voters about her plans, where the impeachment process stands and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's entrance into the 2020 proceedings.
In a press release, Klobuchar's campaign asserted that she's received the support of more Iowa legislators than anyone else in the field. At the same time as the Steckman endorsement, Klobuchar also received support from The senior senator from Minnesota also ranking Democrat on the State Senate agriculture committee, Kevin Kinney.
But, in terms of national endorsements, Klobuchar sits behind Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.
