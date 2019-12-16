With just under 50 days until the Iowa caucuses are held, the steady pace of presidential candidates coming into the "First-in-the-Nation State" has only hastened.
And that's true this week as well as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is set to make a stop in Mason City on Saturday evening at the Historic Park Inn Hotel.
Booker, who was the first candidate to stop in Mason City in 2019, will speak and field questions in the hotel's ballroom from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
In recent days, the former Newark, New Jersey, mayor has called for rule changes to qualify for the Democratic debates (Booker did not meet the polling threshold for Thursday night's event) while also taking on the factory farm system.
On Monday, Booker introduced a senate bill, called the "Farm System Reform Act," that would put a halt on large concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), strengthen country-of-origin labeling on beef, pork and dairy products and make packers more responsible for the pollution produced by the CAFOs they rely on for animals.
Under the proposed bill, CAFOs violating the terms would be assessed a penalty of up to $10,000 per violation, per day. CAFOs needing to transition could apply for federal grants.
You have free articles remaining.
Last week, Booker also rolled out a public school plan that his campaign says would invest $200 billion in school infrastructure and give raises to teachers in high-poverty districts. Part of the plan would also double a grant program for students wishing to become teachers in high-need subjects in high-poverty districts.
"Every parent in America hopes that their child will have the opportunities that come from a great public education. The education I received as a child transformed the trajectory of my life," Booker said in a statement.
That plan comes at the same that Booker has added 23 new Iowa endorsements including the support of Johnson County supervisor Royceann Porter, the first black woman to hold county-wide office in Johnson County.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.