Iowa caucuses: Pete Buttigieg to make latest Mason City stop on Wednesday

In his campaign's final push before the Iowa caucuses are held on February 3, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will make one last stop in Mason City on Wednesday night.

The event's set to be held at The Music Man Square and will kickoff at 5:15 p.m. with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. It's part of six-day swing that will also take the two-term mayor through: Boone, Iowa Falls, Vinton, Ames, Webster City, New Hampton, Independence and Marshalltown as well as 15 other towns and cities.

As part of its closing pitch, the Buttigieg campaign has made an argument that it is the most capable of winning counties that switched from Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016 and that it appeals more to gettable Independents and Republicans than the other 2020 competitors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

To offer proof, the campaign pointed to a recent New York Times poll among general election voters in Iowa that showed Buttigieg losing to Trump by just 1% which is well within the margin of error. That percentage is higher than any other candidate's in the poll including former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who both lead Buttigieg in various caucus polls.