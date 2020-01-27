Iowa caucuses: Pete Buttigieg to make latest Mason City stop on Wednesday

In his campaign's final push before the Iowa caucuses are held on February 3, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will make one last stop in Mason City on Wednesday night.
The event's set to be held at The Music Man Square and will kickoff at 5:15 p.m. with doors opening at 4:45 p.m. It's part of six-day swing that will also take the two-term mayor through: Boone, Iowa Falls, Vinton, Ames, Webster City, New Hampton, Independence and Marshalltown as well as 15 other towns and cities.
As part of its closing pitch, the Buttigieg campaign has made an argument that it is the most capable of winning counties that switched from Barack Obama to Donald Trump in 2016 and that it appeals more to gettable Independents and Republicans than the other 2020 competitors.
You have free articles remaining.
To offer proof, the campaign pointed to a recent New York Times poll among general election voters in Iowa that showed Buttigieg losing to Trump by just 1% which is well within the margin of error. That percentage is higher than any other candidate's in the poll including former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who both lead Buttigieg in various caucus polls.
However, the latest general election poll from ABC News and the Washington Post shows Buttigieg still behind Trump across the 50 states, with Trump up 45% to 48%.
According to numbers from the Buttigieg campaign, it's held 30 volunteer-led canvass launches in 27 Obama-Trump pivot counties within the past weekend and its trained 1,400 supporters in such counties which would be crucial for a strong finish heading into New Hampshire.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.