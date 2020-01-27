Iowa caucuses: Andrew Yang to stop in Mason City on Friday

A little less than a week after his last stop through, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will visit Mason City, again, with the Feb. 3 caucuses fast approaching.
The entrepreneur and leading proponent of universal basic income will chat with potential caucusers at The Music Man Square on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
When Yang stopped through Forest City this past Tuesday, he spent a good deal of time talking about the looming economic disruptions coming because of automation and how he, of all the 2020 candidates, was best equipped to confront the issue.
"What is that going to mean for the 3.5 million truckers or the 7 million Americans that work at truck stops, motels, or dinners that rely on truckers getting out and having a meal?" Yang asked.
This past week has been helpful for Yang as multiple polls showing him at least 5% have dropped. Because of that, Yang is the seventh candidate to meet the qualifying threshold for the Feb. 7 debate in Manchester, N.H., along with former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer. However, the national Real Clear Politics average, which considers seven-leading polls, still shows Yang in sixth behind Biden, Sanders, Warren, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Buttigieg.
While Yang has benefited from a bump in his poll numbers, he's also added to his support with two endorsements from Massachusetts-based papers.
The Lowell Sun and the Sentinel & Enterprise put out a joint endorsement on Monday morning that said Yang would be a disruption to the current status quo but not in a destructive, wrecking ball sort of way.
"Even his nomination would change our politics for the better and shatter the template of a presidential candidate that has yielded toxicity and division," the endorsement read.
Doors for the Mason City event open at 4:30 p.m. RSVPs aren't necessary but can be made through the Mobilze.US page for Andrew Yang.
