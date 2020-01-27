Iowa caucuses: Andrew Yang to stop in Mason City on Friday

A little less than a week after his last stop through, Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will visit Mason City, again, with the Feb. 3 caucuses fast approaching.

The entrepreneur and leading proponent of universal basic income will chat with potential caucusers at The Music Man Square on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

When Yang stopped through Forest City this past Tuesday, he spent a good deal of time talking about the looming economic disruptions coming because of automation and how he, of all the 2020 candidates, was best equipped to confront the issue.

"What is that going to mean for the 3.5 million truckers or the 7 million Americans that work at truck stops, motels, or dinners that rely on truckers getting out and having a meal?" Yang asked.