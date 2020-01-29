Iowa caucuses: Amy Klobuchar makes final Mason City stop on Sunday

On Sunday, just one day and a few hours before the 2020 Iowa caucuses kick off, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will make a final stop in Mason City to appeal to Democratic voters.
The three-term senior senator from Iowa's neighbor-to-north is set to speak in Reunion Hall at The Music Man Square at 2:30 p.m.
In this last push before Monday night's caucus, Klobuchar, who has been steadily trending upward in the Real Clear Politics average since mid-January, has repeatedly pointed toward her favorable numbers and also made numerous references to the ongoing impeachment trial which she has had to sit in on as a senator.
At a recent event in Hiawatha on Saturday afternoon, Klobuchar asked for a crowd of about 150 people to imagine themselves in the impeachment.
"You are the juror in this primary and you are the juror in this election," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
A spate of articles in recent days about Klobuchar and her campaign have focused on this possibility of a still-to-come surge, which she would need to hit the common viability threshold of 15% at caucus precinct sites across the state.
If she does manage to close that gap, at least part of her success will be owed to her often-cited commitment of hitting all 99 of Iowa's counties and the bevy of support she's received from Iowa legislators. Just last week, Klobuchar received endorsements from 15 Iowa lawmakers including some who had previously backed challengers such as former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
In Mason City, where Klobuchar's holding her event, she's picked up the support of Democratic State Rep. Sharon Steckman, who touted Klobuchar's clarity of vision and ability to build coalitions.
"In the years I've known Amy personally, I've watched her succeed in bringing both sides together to pass meaningful legislation that has improved peoples' lives ... I believe that Amy has the agenda, vision and determination to make a difference for rural communities like mine in North Iowa as well as urban centers across the country."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Countdown to the Iowa Caucuses
ANAMOSA — Lauren Standish is “fully committed” to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.
Kerry will speak Thursday evening in the Biden office at 105 South Delaware.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Increasingly alarmed that Bernie Sanders could become their party's presidential nominee, establishment-minded Democrats are warning primary voters that the self-described democratic socialistwould struggle to defeat President Donald Trump and hurt the party's chances in premier House, Senate and governors' races.
The event's set to take place at Lincoln Intermediate and will feature a fellow Congresswoman and Iowa native.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be “dangerously incompetent” and puts the U.S. on the brink of war.
"We are seeing a lot of momentum in this campaign. And I can tell that every single stop is better than the last."
MANCHESTER — Even as their field of candidates shrinks through attrition, Iowa Democrats are having a difficult time picking a candidate to ba…
WASHINGTON — When Joe Biden's campaign announced an Alabama Democrat's endorsement last month, it seemed ho-hum: Yet another elected official throwing his weight behind the 2020 presidential candidate most closely associated with the party establishment.
"What is happening in the world today? Why is it happening?" Sanders asked and attempted to answer over the course of an hour-and-a-half.
The candidate was clear on how he thinks Democrats could win and why some of the wealthiest citizens skirt the law.
The New Jersey senator promised a bi-partisan coalition building, grounded in love of country, to the crowd of more than 100 people at the Park Inn.
The 2020 candidate and New Jersey senator sat down to talk about partisanship in our present age, the need to get rid of factory farms and his faith.
The campaign appearance will be Klobuchar's second in Mason City since she declared back in February.
The senior senator from Minnesota also picked up an endorsement from ranking Democrat on the State Senate ag. committee, Kevin Kinney.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.