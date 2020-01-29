Iowa caucuses: Amy Klobuchar makes final Mason City stop on Sunday

On Sunday, just one day and a few hours before the 2020 Iowa caucuses kick off, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will make a final stop in Mason City to appeal to Democratic voters.

The three-term senior senator from Iowa's neighbor-to-north is set to speak in Reunion Hall at The Music Man Square at 2:30 p.m.

In this last push before Monday night's caucus, Klobuchar, who has been steadily trending upward in the Real Clear Politics average since mid-January, has repeatedly pointed toward her favorable numbers and also made numerous references to the ongoing impeachment trial which she has had to sit in on as a senator.