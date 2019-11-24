While presidential candidate Tom Steyer's most-recent campaign ads have taken an almost singular focus on the issue of term limits for U.S. Congress members, his town hall in Mason City on Sunday night was far more varied.
Steyer, a billionaire philanthropist from California who has bankrolled numerous Democratic grassroots causes, spoke to the 40-plus people gathered in the ballroom of the Historic Park Inn Hotel about term limits, as well as the efficacy of the government in 2019, leading on climate change, accountability for the wealthy and how Democrats can win going forward.
Winning
On that last point, Steyer had a lot to say.
Since 2013, he's helped push NextGen America which advocates for progressive policies and focuses on enrolling young voters. In 2018, the organization enrolled some 15,000 volunteers and registered more than 250,000 voters (according to Forbes).
When asked about what should be done with the Electoral College, which President Donald Trump won in 2016 despite losing the popular vote, Steyer didn't soft sell to those in attendance.
"The Democratic Party didn't want to organize young people," Steyer said about widespread party losses in the election. "We have not been willing to go door-to-door and lose 60-40 or 70-30 and win the state."
And he postulated to the people there that the such organizing wouldn't translate to winning unless the party attempts to build as broad and deep a base as possible. Which to Steyer didn't just mean convincing people who are iffy about voting for Trump in 2020 but also turning out people that have never even voted before.
Accountability
Despite his known net worth being orders of magnitude more than most Americans could ever hope to reach, Steyer didn't use kid gloves talking about the wealthiest citizens.
Steyer said that he is for a wealth tax (an issue Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has made core to her campaign) and that accountability for those with money is lacking.
"They're American citizens, they need to be held to American law," Steyer said of Wells Fargo and similar companies involved in the 2008 Financial Crisis. He alleged that such companies are knowingly practicing a certain kind of cruelty because they're calculating, in real time, the chances of being caught.
In the same section of his Q&A session, Steyer, who made his money in capital investment, swatted down the notion that robust market competition produces absolute good for citizens.
You have free articles remaining.
"There is huge power in markets but the ideas we have in our heads about markets is false."
Climate change
Along with pitching the idea of term limits, Steyer has made a big component of his campaign the idea that he would declare a state of emergency on climate change on the first day of his hypothetical administration.
And Steyer made it clear that he didn't just see the scientific phenomenon as a way to fear monger but as a chance for growth.
"We can use it to create millions of good-paying, unique jobs," Steyer told the crowd.
He went further still with the topic to say that if the issue was one the U.S. didn't attempt to lead on, the world would be worse off.
Fixing government
"I'm running because I believe that government of the United States is broken," Steyer said near the beginning of his speech.
He suggested that one way to begin the mending process was to "take back the government from the corporations who bought it" which could be partially achieved through term limits.
Another means of victory that Steyer proposed was better public funding for elections which could allow for stronger, less well-financed candidates to run (which researchers have suggested could strengthen the entire process).
But Steyer made the driver of change even clearer than that.
"The answer to our problem is more democracy."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.