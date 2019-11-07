With just under three months until Iowans caucus to officially kickoff the 2020 presidential election cycle, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will make her first official campaign stop in Mason City this weekend.
The first term senator and former state attorney general is speaking on Saturday, November 9, at 5:15 p.m. in the first floor ballroom of the Historic Park Inn Hotel. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and people can RSVP through the campaign website though it's not a necessity.
A week ago, Harris spoke at the 2019 Liberty and Justice Celebration where she told the crowd that "Health care justice, economic justice, education justice and reproductive justice" would be on the ballot in 2020.
"We are all here to fight to end that national nightmare called Donald Trump. It can’t be about anything other than looking at the future. It can’t be about looking at yesterday," Harris said.
In recent days, the Harris campaign has closed up shop in New Hampshire to focus even more intently on the Hawkeye State.
On Wednesday, her campaign rolled out a plan intended to address the misalignment of the work day and the school day for working-class families.
According to an article from Mother Jones: Under the plan, money would go to 500 schools serving high proportions of low-income families in order to develop a school schedule that better matches the work schedule. Each recipient would get no more than $5 million dollars, over a five-year-period, to stay open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closures would only be allowed for weekends, federal holidays, and emergencies. To keep the program sustainable, schools would also be required to find private or non-federal funding to match.
According to the most recent Real Clear Politics average, Harris is currently polling in sixth in Iowa, at 3.7%, behind: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (22.3%), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg (17%), former Vice President Joe Biden (15.7%), Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (15.3%) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (3.7%).
