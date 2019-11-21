Following an appearance at Wednesday night's debate in Atlanta, presidential candidate and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer will stop in North Iowa this weekend for two campaign events.
On Sunday at 4:15 p.m., Steyer will speak at Tres Amigos in Osage and then follow that up with an event at 6:15 p.m. in Mason City at the Historic Park Inn Hotel Ballroom.
During the debates, Steyer raised the idea of term limits for members of Congress. Similar plans, in the past, have been struck down for being unconstitutional (in U.S. Term Limits, Inc v. Thorton) and reported on as actually increasing the influence of lobbyists in the political process (in 2006 paper by the National Conference of State Legislatures).
He also reaffirmed that his number one priority, were he to be elected, would be addressing the issue of climate change which he has said is "the existential threat to humanity."
Specifically, Steyer has said that he would declare a "national climate emergency on day one" and use the office to address the problem.
In the latest Des Moines Register poll, Steyer is tied for fifth behind: South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)
