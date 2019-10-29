{{featured_button_text}}
After two campaign stops in Cerro Gordo in 2019, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is set to hold his first town hall in the county this Sunday. 

The current mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be chatting with voters at Lincoln Intermediate School on South Pennsylvania Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

At present time, Buttigieg is polling third in Iowa, behind Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former-Vice President Joe Biden (according to Real Clear Politics).

On Sunday, his campaign released a criminal justice plan aimed at: reducing mass incarceration, reforming police work, legalizing marijuana, bolstering support for recently released prisoners and restructuring the juvenile justice system. Those attending the event can RSVP ahead of time, but it isn't a necessity.

In June, the former U.S. Naval Reserve Officer toured the downtown development projects that Mason City had going on as a part of the River City Renaissance.

"We’ve got a lot of communities in Indiana that are kind of laid out similarly that are really struggling to keep up," Buttigieg said. "Seems like you’ve found some ways to energize."

Then, in September, Buttigieg received an endorsement from Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer who called Buttigieg a "practical problem solver."

Buttigieg will also be making stops in Charles City and Algona as a part of a post Liberty and Justice Dinner swing through Northern Iowa. 

Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98. 

