After two campaign stops in Cerro Gordo in 2019, presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is set to hold his first town hall in the county this Sunday.
The current mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be chatting with voters at Lincoln Intermediate School on South Pennsylvania Avenue from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
At present time, Buttigieg is polling third in Iowa, behind Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former-Vice President Joe Biden (according to
Real Clear Politics).
On Sunday, his campaign released
a criminal justice plan aimed at: reducing mass incarceration, reforming police work, legalizing marijuana, bolstering support for recently released prisoners and restructuring the juvenile justice system. Those attending the event can RSVP ahead of time, but it isn't a necessity.
In June, the former U.S. Naval Reserve Officer toured the downtown development projects that Mason City had going on as a part of the River City Renaissance.
"We’ve got a lot of communities in Indiana that are kind of laid out similarly that are really struggling to keep up," Buttigieg said. "Seems like you’ve found some ways to energize."
Then, in September, Buttigieg received an endorsement from Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer who called Buttigieg a "practical problem solver."
Buttigieg will also be making stops in Charles City and Algona as a part of a post Liberty and Justice Dinner swing through Northern Iowa.
Dancing in the Clear Lake streets
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's supporters dance on the streets at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Chants
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Elizabeth Warren arrives
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren arrives at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Hugs all around
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren meets with supporters at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Wing Ding
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Warren supporters
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren meets with supporters at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Outside the Surf
The Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Scholten's bus
Congressional candidate JD Scholten arrives at the Surf Ballroom for the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar 3
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
John Hickenlooper
Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Michael Bennet
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
John Delaney
Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden waves to the crowd after he speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Elizabeth Warren
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Warren has promised that farmers would be involved in any climate change solutions put forth by her administration, if she was elected president.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Joe Biden
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in August at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Bernie Sanders
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Steve Bullock
Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Amy Klobuchar 2
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Steve Bullock
Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 1
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 4
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 2
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Julian Castro 2
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 4
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kamala Harris 2
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Julian Castro 1
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tim Ryan
Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 5
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 6
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Bill de Blasio
Democratic presidential candidate
Bill de Blasio speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Marianne Williamson
Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Jay Inslee
Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Kirsten Gillibrand
Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Andrew Yang
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Cory Booker 3
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 1
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tulsi Gabbard
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 6
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 2
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Pete Buttigieg 3
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding on Aug. 9 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Tom Steyer
Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding Friday at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Iowa Democratic Wing Ding 2019
Some of those at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake said they're ready for the number of candidates to be reduced. Experts say by this point in the race for the nomination, the field is usually much narrower.
LISA GROUETTE
lisa.grouette@globegazette.com
