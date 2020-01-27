Iowa caucus: Mock caucus event set for Tuesday night in Cerro Gordo County

If the current prognostications and predictions are true and turnout for the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses hits a record high — higher than the 239,000 in 2008 — organization will be important.
Not just for the individual campaigns who are hoping to leave the state with delegates but for precincts and county-level party groups.
Which is why, in Mason City, the Cerro Gordo County Democrats will hold a "mock caucus" on Tuesday night at St. John's Episcopal Church to familiarize folks with a process that can be confusing for newcomers as well as veterans.
At the event, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., party officials will explain the ins and outs of caucusing such as viability thresholds and answer questions about issues such as delegate selection.
One of the more prominent rule changes for the 2020 cycle is the viability threshold, which now locks participants into their candidate preference once that candidate has, in most precincts, at least 15 percent of the support.
That rule does include uncommitted caucus participants, which means that if they total 15% in certain districts, they will be locked into the undecideds; they wouldn't be able to reshuffle once that process gets going. And there's the potential for that to happen to quite a few people — if the numerous Iowans who haven't made up their minds continue to stay agnostic.
Democrats planning on caucusing on Monday night can check their site locations by going to IowaDemocrats.org/2020-caucuses and scrolling down to "Find Your Caucus Location," while Republican caucusgoers can head to IowaGop.org/2020-caucus-locations for their site locations.
In Cerro Gordo County, there are 20 total locations for Democrats, spread out across the entire county, while there are just three main sites for Republicans: Mason City High School, Clear Lake High School and Rockwell Community Center.
Mock caucus events and primers aren't just happening in Cerro Gordo County — they're happening, and have already happened, elsewhere in North Iowa.
The Winnebago County Democratic Party will be holding a caucus primer from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. on Feb. 1, at the Thompson Library. The Worth County Democratic Party just held training within the past week as well.
Most of the training events are posted on their corresponding county party Facebook pages.
