Iowa caucus: Mock caucus event set for Tuesday night in Cerro Gordo County

That rule does include uncommitted caucus participants, which means that if they total 15% in certain districts, they will be locked into the undecideds; they wouldn't be able to reshuffle once that process gets going. And there's the potential for that to happen to quite a few people — if the numerous Iowans who haven't made up their minds continue to stay agnostic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats planning on caucusing on Monday night can check their site locations by going to IowaDemocrats.org/2020-caucuses and scrolling down to "Find Your Caucus Location," while Republican caucusgoers can head to IowaGop.org/2020-caucus-locations for their site locations.

In Cerro Gordo County, there are 20 total locations for Democrats, spread out across the entire county, while there are just three main sites for Republicans: Mason City High School, Clear Lake High School and Rockwell Community Center.

Mock caucus events and primers aren't just happening in Cerro Gordo County — they're happening, and have already happened, elsewhere in North Iowa.