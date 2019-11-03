When South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg started his seventh and final presidential campaign event of the weekend at Lincoln Intermediate in Mason City on Sunday night, he wanted the crowd of about 500 people to use their imagination.
He asked that they imagine the first day after the 2020 election. "People will be exhausted and torn up by politics on that day," the 37-year-old Buttigieg theorized. "What will America need on that day?"
For the length of his stump speech, Buttigieg suggested that a major answer to that broad question was to find a common ground of values. Values such as love of country without an embrace of nationalism, loyalty to allies, concern for future generations and comfort to those who feel abandoned.
He quoted from Matthew 25 to drive home the imperative to feed those who hunger and made it known that a Buttigieg administration would take care to support students with learning disabilities in generalized classes as much as possible.
"(There's) more to solving the problems of this country than just fighting," he suggested.
The actual solutions were more speculative than tangible during his monologue but took some semblance once he turned to questions from the audience.
As to how to tackle a problem such as climate change, Buttigieg said that he thinks the federal government should be supporting as many local options as possible. And such a problem would need to involve agricultural workers such as those in Iowa. To that point, he joked that the original carbon capture was...plants.
When the conversation turned to his prospective cabinet, Buttigieg made a promise that he would make sure that 50% of the members would be women and that every one in the cabinet would believe in the cause they'd be representing.
The toughest line of questioning of the night came in regard to Buttigieg's dearth of support from African American voters (he's currently in the low single digits according to the Los Angeles Times). Even though it's not as much of an issue in Iowa as it is in more diverse states such as South Carolina, it was a matter that prompted a follow up. A crowd member wanted to know how they could help Buttigieg win more black votes.
"The way to win any vote is to deserve to win it," Buttigieg said echoing an earlier line from an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
A source more excitement from Buttigieg was the chance to talk about his Medicare for All Who Want It plan which would introduce a public option and more federal subsidies for private insurance purchased through Obamacare.
He suggested that such a plan could be achieved without occupying more than 8.5% of a person's income and that it could be paid for by making changes to the corporate tax rate while also allowing negotiations for drug prices.
As Buttigieg wound down, he stated his intention to make democratic reforms on day one in office and to let the American people know that everyone is still a part of the same country.
"Can't do anything in politics without hope."
