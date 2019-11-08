{{featured_button_text}}
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.

In the midst of a steady tick upward in Iowa polls for the 2020 presidential campaign, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is set to stop in Charles City this Sunday. 

The self-proclaimed democratic socialist, who has made Medicare for All a central issue of his 2020 push, will be speaking from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. about green jobs at the Youth Enrichment Center off of Seven Mile Road.

Specifically, Sanders is set to talk about how the proposed Green New Deal, a series of major investments in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, can work to drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs in rural Iowa.

When Sanders last visited the North Iowa area, he delivered a civics lesson and stump speech to Northwood-Kensett High School students just days before his heart attack temporarily sidelined him.

Since that time, Sanders has had one of the largest campaign events of the cycle (bringing out more than 20,000 to an event in New York City) and has moved ahead of former-Vice President Joe Biden in the Real Clear Politics average for the state of Iowa. 

His event on Sunday is is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5 p.m.

