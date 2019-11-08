In the midst of a steady tick upward in Iowa polls for the 2020 presidential campaign, Vermont Senator
Bernie Sanders is set to stop in Charles City this Sunday.
The self-proclaimed democratic socialist, who has made Medicare for All a central issue of his 2020 push, will be speaking from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. about green jobs at the Youth Enrichment Center off of Seven Mile Road.
Specifically, Sanders is set to talk about how
the proposed Green New Deal, a series of major investments in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, can work to drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs in rural Iowa.
When Sanders last visited the North Iowa area, he delivered a civics lesson and stump speech to Northwood-Kensett High School students just days before his heart attack temporarily sidelined him.
His event on Sunday is
is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged. Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (1).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23. School faculty reached out to each of the presidential campaigns to address the students, but Sanders was the only candidate able to accept the invitation.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (2).jpg
A student of Northwood-Kensett High School stands to offer an answer to Sen. Bernie Sanders' question of what it means to live paycheck-to-paycheck at a presidential campaign event on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (3).jpg
A student of Northwood-Kensett High School stands to offer an answer to a question posed by Sen. Bernie Sanders' at a presidential campaign event on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (4).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (5).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (6).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (7).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (8).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (9).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (10).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (11).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (12).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (13).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (14).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (15).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (16).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (17).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (18).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (19).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (20).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (21).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (22).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (23).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (24).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (25).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (26).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (27).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (28).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (29).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (30).jpg
Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) offered a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (31).jpg
Sen. Bernie Sanders greets a baby and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (32).jpg
Sen. Bernie Sanders greets a baby and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (33).jpg
A baby bites the finger of Sen. Bernie Sanders as he greets the child and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Bernie Sanders at Northwood-Kensett School 09-23-2019 (34).jpg
Sen. Bernie Sanders reacts to being bit by a baby while greeting the child and his mother at a selfie photo op after speaking at a public event at Northwood-Kensett High School on Monday, Sept. 23.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) addresses a big crowd on Sunday, May 5, at a presidential campaign stop in Osage.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
